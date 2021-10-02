Kenosha County Circuit court judge lowers bond in felony case

A Kenosha County Circuit Court judge on Thursday adjusted the bond for a 28-year-old city man who faces three criminal charges after his arrest Aug. 28.

Tamandre Gatson, who had been held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond, is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Following a motion hearing Thursday, Judge Robert S. Repischak granted the defense's request to lower the bond to $3,000 cash, along with a $12,000 signature bond.

Gatson will be back in court for a status hearing Jan. 13, at 2 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, Police were called to a domestic dispute, and as they arrived the defendant left the residence in a BMW. Police attempted to stop Gatson, but he fled at speeds of about 70 mph before he lost control and rolled the vehicle in a field near Edward Bain School in the 2600 block of 48th Street.

The complaint also states that a loaded 9mm handgun was found on the driver's side floorboard. Gatson suffered several non-life threatening injuries, including facial lacerations, facial fractures and lost teeth.

