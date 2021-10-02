 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha County Circuit court judge lowers bond in felony case
View Comments

Kenosha County Circuit court judge lowers bond in felony case

  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

A Kenosha County Circuit Court judge on Thursday adjusted the bond for a 28-year-old city man who faces three criminal charges after his arrest Aug. 28.

Tamandre Gatson, who had been held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond, is charged with felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, fleeing and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Following a motion hearing Thursday, Judge Robert S. Repischak granted the defense's request to lower the bond to $3,000 cash, along with a $12,000 signature bond.

Gatson will be back in court for a status hearing Jan. 13, at 2 p.m.

According to the criminal complaint, Police were called to a domestic dispute, and as they arrived the defendant left the residence in a BMW. Police attempted to stop Gatson, but he fled at speeds of about 70 mph before he lost control and rolled the vehicle in a field near Edward Bain School in the 2600 block of 48th Street.

The complaint also states that a loaded 9mm handgun was found on the driver's side floorboard. Gatson suffered several non-life threatening injuries, including facial lacerations, facial fractures and lost teeth.

Tamandre Gatson headshot

Gatson
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert