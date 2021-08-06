Kenosha County Circuit Court judge sends Kenosha man to prison for fifth DUI

“Your use of alcohol has increased over the years,” Milisauskas said. “You have to understand that you make this choice to drink. You are absolutely in a position (that) you could have killed someone. ... You would be going to prison for a long time (had that happened).”

Milisauskas credited Bader for the time between the fourth and fifth offenses and for what the PSI and his defense attorney, Eric Olson, indicated regarding a strong work history.

But those factors and what appear to have been a strong family connection couldn’t overlook the offense itself.

“The problem is, this is a fifth offense,” Milisauskas said. “(And) it was an accident that happened. There is a need to protect the public.”

Both Delgado and Olson asked the judge to sentence Bader to the mandatory minimum, which was agreed upon by both sides in a plea agreement.

Olson said his client served 90 days in jail for his fourth offense, but times have changed when it comes to drunken driving punishments.

“Obviously, things keep getting tougher and tougher on OWI’s,” Olson said. “I think, looking at progressive punishment (and) going from 90 days to 18 months is certainly going to give him the message.”