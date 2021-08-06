Kenosha County Circuit Court judge sends Kenosha man to prison for fifth DUI

A two-car accident last December could have turned out much worse than it did, a Kenosha County Circuit Court judge said Thursday afternoon.
And the defendant, Billy Bader, 52, of Kenosha, is lucky it didn’t.
Regardless, Circuit Court Judge Anthony Milisauskas sentenced Bader to the mandatory minimum term of 18 months in a state prison for his fifth drunken driving conviction.
Bader, who had a blood alcohol content of 0.19, pleaded guilty to the felony offense June 2 and was taken into custody at that time, where he has been held in the Kenosha County Jail since his bond was revoked.
Milisauskas admonished Bader for getting behind the wheel Dec. 11 and causing the crash on Sheridan Road and Alford Park Drive. The criminal complaint states Bader’s Jeep Wrangler crossed the center line on Sheridan and struck an oncoming vehicle.
That vehicle was eventually totaled by the victim’s insurance company. Bader did not have insurance at the time of the crash, and because of that, the victim had to take on a car payment of $400 a month, Assistant District Attorney Rosa Delgado said.
“Mr. Bader, times have changed,” Milisauskas said. “There’s so many opportunities for people to have other modes of transportation.”
Milisauskas said the pre-sentence investigation indicated Bader stopped drinking for several years after his fourth offense in 2007 — he has other previous convictions in 1989, 1991 and 2002 — but he made the choice to resume that habit, the judge said.
“Your use of alcohol has increased over the years,” Milisauskas said. “You have to understand that you make this choice to drink. You are absolutely in a position (that) you could have killed someone. ... You would be going to prison for a long time (had that happened).”
Milisauskas credited Bader for the time between the fourth and fifth offenses and for what the PSI and his defense attorney, Eric Olson, indicated regarding a strong work history.
But those factors and what appear to have been a strong family connection couldn’t overlook the offense itself.
“The problem is, this is a fifth offense,” Milisauskas said. “(And) it was an accident that happened. There is a need to protect the public.”
Both Delgado and Olson asked the judge to sentence Bader to the mandatory minimum, which was agreed upon by both sides in a plea agreement.
Olson said his client served 90 days in jail for his fourth offense, but times have changed when it comes to drunken driving punishments.
“Obviously, things keep getting tougher and tougher on OWI’s,” Olson said. “I think, looking at progressive punishment (and) going from 90 days to 18 months is certainly going to give him the message.”
Olson told the judge his client has stated he never plans to drink alcohol again.
“His plan is not to drink and drive, but certainly not to drink,” Olson said. “I hope he follows through on that.”
Bader, who did not speak on his behalf, also was ordered to pay restitution of $4,165.34 and fined $1,000. He also will have a lifetime revocation of his driver’s license.