Kenosha County, city leaders jointly support local order until May 26

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser and City of Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian today affirmed their support for Wednesday night’s local adoption of the state’s Safer-at-Home Order.
Kenosha County Health Officer Dr. Jen Freiheit issued the local order hours after the Wisconsin Supreme Court overturned the statewide measure. This action — allowable under Wisconsin Statute 252.03 — will remain in effect until 8 a.m. May 26, the previous expiration date of the state order.
“This decision to continue the order locally was by no means taken lightly,” Kreuser said. “My heart goes out to the businesses that have been affected adversely and to everyone who has found themselves out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must defer to the public health experts who are telling us it’s not yet our time to reopen. The consequences of moving too quickly could be devastating.”
Antaramian noted that during the 12-day continuation of the Safer-at-Home Order, local leaders will work in earnest to hone a responsible phase-in approach to restart the local economy. The first meeting of the oversight committee reviewing this plan, called “Kenosha County Kickstart,” is today.
“Representatives of the city and the county, the business community large and small, and other folks are coming together to meet this challenge strategically,” Antaramian said. “We will come forward with a plan, very soon, to best meet the objectives of reopening our businesses and getting people back to work, while protecting public health and safety in the most effective ways possible.”
Said Kreuser of this process: “We are looking to have workgroups complete their review by midweek next week so that we can have a Phase 1 opening next week to turn the dial on, as opposed flipping the switch and creating a spike in COVID-19 cases.”
