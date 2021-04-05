Kenosha County clerk: Absentee, write-in ballots may slow election results

The number of absentee and write-in candidates my slow election results in some Kenosha County municipalities Tuesday.
Kenosha County Clerk Regi Bachochin is asking residents looking for spring election results after the polls close at 8 p.m. Tuesday to be patient.
“Sometimes the process is fast and sometimes it is a little slower,” Bachochin said. “Even though this election’s absentee ballots do not compare with the November election, the numbers are still higher than in years past.”
Countywide, 13,044 absentee ballots were mailed to residents who requested such a ballot, but only 7,655 had been returned as of Monday. Additionally, 1,458 residents countywide cast in-person absentee ballots in advance of election day.
A running total of spring election results will be available on the county website at: www.kenoshacounty.org/1405/Current-Election-Results.
“We will post an announcement on the results page to indicate when all results have been received and counted from all the various municipalities,” Bachochin said.
That announcement will read: “All precincts have reported and all votes have now been counted. Below are the unofficial results pending the completion of the County Board of Canvass on Monday, April 12, 2021.”
Races on Tuesday’s ballot includes a statewide race for state superintendent of public instruction, a regional race for state appellate Court judge, two contested races for Kenosha County Circuit Court judge, as well as school board and municipal races and referendums in several communities.
Write-in candidates
Additionally, several municipalities have registered write-in candidates, which may slow the process, Bachochin said.
Under a Wisconsin law signed in 2014, a write-in candidate must now register a statement in order for votes for their votes to be counted. The change was, in part, to eliminate the need for clerks to count votes for fictitious characters such as Mickey Mouse.
In Wheatland, an official registered write-in candidate has emerged for a town supervisor seat and in Twin Lakes there is a registered write-in candidate for village president. Clerks from both municipalities confirmed it could slow the process — but not by much.
Wheatland Town Clerk Sheila Siegler, one of the longest running municipal clerks in the county, said the machine kicks ballots with write-in candidates into a separate box and clerks look at each of those ballots.
She said the amount of time it will add to the process “depends on how many write-in ballots there are and how clear they are.”
There is discretion allowed in validating a write-in vote. For example, an elector may not spell the last name correctly. But, if it is close enough that the “intent of the voter” is clear, it can be counted, Siegler said.
The Wheatland write-in emerged late in the election cycle, while the Twin Lakes candidate ran a longer campaign. Twin Lakes Village Clerk Sabrina Waswo said training on the handling of write-in candidates is provided by the state Election Commission and she “doesn’t see it taking that much longer” to tally results Tuesday.