Kenosha County clerk: Absentee, write-in ballots may slow election results

Races on Tuesday’s ballot includes a statewide race for state superintendent of public instruction, a regional race for state appellate Court judge, two contested races for Kenosha County Circuit Court judge, as well as school board and municipal races and referendums in several communities.

Write-in candidates

Additionally, several municipalities have registered write-in candidates, which may slow the process, Bachochin said.

Under a Wisconsin law signed in 2014, a write-in candidate must now register a statement in order for votes for their votes to be counted. The change was, in part, to eliminate the need for clerks to count votes for fictitious characters such as Mickey Mouse.

In Wheatland, an official registered write-in candidate has emerged for a town supervisor seat and in Twin Lakes there is a registered write-in candidate for village president. Clerks from both municipalities confirmed it could slow the process — but not by much.

Wheatland Town Clerk Sheila Siegler, one of the longest running municipal clerks in the county, said the machine kicks ballots with write-in candidates into a separate box and clerks look at each of those ballots.