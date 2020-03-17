Kenosha County clerk encourages voters to vote absentee for April 7 election

Because of the COVID-19 situation, voters in Kenosha County are strongly urged to act now to vote absentee for the April 7 Spring Election and Presidential Preference Primary, County Clerk Regi Bachochin said today.

“Polls will be open in Kenosha County for those who need them on Election Day, but most voters should vote absentee for this election,” Bachochin said. “For that to happen, you should request an absentee ballot as soon as possible.”

Acting by Wednesday, March 18, is especially important for anyone who needs to register to vote by mail, Bachochin said. If your name or address has changed since the last election, you need to register with your current information. You can check your registration status at https://myvote.wi.gov, click on “My Voter Info.”

If you know you are registered but cannot find yourself on the website, you should contact your local clerk or the Wisconsin Elections Commission. There is possibly an error in the spelling of your name or your date of birth.

Voters who cannot find themselves on MyVote should call their municipal clerk’s office or call the Wisconsin Elections Commission at 866-VOTE-WIS (866-868-3947) or 608-261-8005.

How to register to vote by the deadline