Kenosha County committee OKs limited lifting of gun ban on some county buildings, advances proposal

A resolution to allow the concealed carry of guns in some Kenosha County buildings was “pretty heavily” amended before being unanimously approved by the County Board Public Works/Facilities Committee Monday night.
The first step in amending the current county building gun ban, the proposal now will go before the board’s Judiciary & Law Committee for approval, according to Public Works/Facilities Committee Vice-Chairman Zach Stock.
Several community members spoke against the new resolution during the meeting, expressing concerns sbout the increase risks brought by expanding where firearms could be brought.
Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, speaking during citizens comments, raised several technical and practical issues the unamended resolution had.
At Monday’s meeting, Stock said the panel made several clarifications and language changes in the proposal, keeping the ban for several county buildings including the courthouse, which he felt addressed several issues raised about the new resolution.
“There was a lot of concerns that were brought up by myself and constituents,” Stock said. “Now, it reads better than the first one.”
During the meeting, the amended resolution was read out, said committee chairman Mark Nordigian.
The amended proposal now reads:
“It shall be the policy of the County of Kenosha that those firearms and electronic weapons legally possessed and carried per Wisconsin State Statute are allowed in any building owned, leased or controlled by Kenosha County, excluding the Kenosha County Courthouse, the public safety building, jail, detention center, pretrial building, Molinaro building.”
The lifting of the county ban would not affect the laws surrounding firearms at or near schools.
The resolution also requires the removal of any signs in county buildings enforcing the firearm ban.
