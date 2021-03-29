Kenosha County Courthouse, Public Safety Building under repair

Repairs have begun at the Kenosha County Courthouse and Public Safety Building, damaged during acts of public property destruction that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer last year.
Damage to the buildings included broken glass and windows, with a replacement cost of roughly $16,000.
The exterior of the historic courthouse at the Civic Park campus was also sprayed with graffiti.
A metal barricade went up around the courthouse, safety building and county administration building Aug. 25, 2020. The barricade remained in place until Sept. 10.
Courthouse damage included broken glass entry doors, first- and second-story windows and basement windows. Also, three doors/door frames were damaged requiring replacement.
“The broken glass has been replaced at a cost of $8,000,” Mike Schrandt, county facilities manager, said of the courthouse repairs thus far.
Courthouse door and door frame replacement costs are still being determined.
Likewise, much of the damage to the Public Safety Building includes broken first- and second-floor windows and doors — also with an estimated replacement cost of $8,000. The door, door frame and metal trim on the front canopy was also damaged and must be replaced, Schrandt said, adding replacement cost for these items are still being determined.
Schrandt said all courthouse and Public Safety Building glass repairs have been completed. The door and canopy work will be completed as part of a larger repair project.
“Everything that has not yet been repaired requires the development of technical specifications and a competitive bid process,” Schrandt said. “Due to the architectural elements of the damaged courthouse features and the historical nature of the building, the technical specifications are being developed by a consulting engineer with historical building expertise. Once the spec is complete, it will be bid out and the repairs will move forward.”
Schrandt said the county is also “exploring options that may include enhanced strength and security” at these buildings.