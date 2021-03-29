Kenosha County Courthouse, Public Safety Building under repair

Repairs have begun at the Kenosha County Courthouse and Public Safety Building, damaged during acts of public property destruction that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer last year.

Damage to the buildings included broken glass and windows, with a replacement cost of roughly $16,000.

The exterior of the historic courthouse at the Civic Park campus was also sprayed with graffiti.

A metal barricade went up around the courthouse, safety building and county administration building Aug. 25, 2020. The barricade remained in place until Sept. 10.

Courthouse damage included broken glass entry doors, first- and second-story windows and basement windows. Also, three doors/door frames were damaged requiring replacement.

“The broken glass has been replaced at a cost of $8,000,” Mike Schrandt, county facilities manager, said of the courthouse repairs thus far.

Courthouse door and door frame replacement costs are still being determined.