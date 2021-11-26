Kenosha County Courthouse returns to normal after the national spotlight moves elsewhere

In Judge Bruce Schroeder’s courtroom on Monday, a few attorneys sat waiting for cases to be called. The gallery sat largely empty as life returned to normal at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

As everyone in the courtroom waited as a lawyer spoke to his client before a hearing, the judge pulled out a deck of “Jeopardy” cards, as he often does during a lull, looking to keep the room occupied rather than sitting in awkward silence.

Schroeder called out the category for the question: “The IT Guy.”

“Maybe we better skip that one your honor,” attorney Frank Parise joked, drawing a laugh from Schroeder. The judge made several comments during the Kyle Rittenhouse trial about his struggles with technology, which then became a focus of criticism and comedy.

After three weeks in which the focus of millions of people was aimed on Schroeder’s courtroom, it was back to business as usual, with a calendar of status dates and low-level cases, such as driving without a license.

Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink this week praised the courthouse staff who handled the flood of media members and national attention during the Rittenhouse trial. She noted that staff managed to keep the doors open to handle the daily business of the Courthouse, from civil cases to paperwork requests to weddings.

“The Courthouse didn’t stop working because of this one trial,” Matoska-Mentink said. “That business as usual occurred, it’s all because our staff is here to do a good job. They’re really the unsung heroes.”

Makeshift media room

In the weeks and months leading up to the trial, Matoska-Mentink, the clerk’s staff and the judge coordinated demands for media coverage of the proceedings. A Wisconsin Supreme Court rule governs the use of electronic media and still cameras during court proceedings, giving the local judge authority over his courtroom. Schroeder opted to approve the request by Court TV to cover the trial live, and, based on when they submitted their applications to cover the case, approved two still photographers — one from the Kenosha News — to be pool photographers.

The judge also set rules allocating the space in the courtroom gallery for families of Rittenhouse and the families of the men killed or injured, for media, and for the public.

At the Courthouse, the large basement room typically used for marshalling jury pools was transformed into a media workspace. About four dozen newsgathering organizations used the space as a makeshift newsroom while proceedings from the courtroom were streamed on monitors for them to view.

Outside, the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department designated space for television truck parking, and media crews set up zones for outdoor live shots with television reporters.

“We were host to over 40 media organizations” inside the Courthouse, Matoska-Mentink said.

To make sure that the technology was in place that would allow media outlets to access the Court TV live feed, and that the building’s technology could meet the demand of reporters working from the building, Matoska-Mentink hosted a media day before the trial. County technology staff and facilities staff members met with members of the media. To cover the cost of upgrades needed to handle the demand, media outlets that wanted to work from the building committed to paying up to $250 each to cover the costs of needed technology upgrades, the Kenosha News among them.

Security in the spotlight

The Sheriff’s Department, which handles security in the Courthouse and the campus of county-owned buildings, worked in conjunction with the Kenosha Police Department. Their goal was to boost the police presence around the courthouse in anticipation of possible protests or unrest. The Sheriff’s Department handled security for the jury, for Rittenhouse, and for the families of the dead and inured.

“As soon as they got the dates for the trial, the planning started,” said Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff’s Department. “We had worked in conjunction with the city police and had their tactical team, along with our tactical team, to come up with some plans and strategies to have a quick response team if they were needed.

“We implemented more courthouse security and campus security with our deputies,” Wright continued.

While the Sheriff’s Department handled security on the courthouse grounds, Kenosha Police handled issues outside. Although there were concerns about the possibility of conflicts, there were just a few arrests. In one case, a protester punched a person from the media. In a second, a woman was arrested for disorderly conduct. The Sheriff’s Department also ticketed a woman for writing on the Courthouse steps with chalk.

“The media outnumbered any protesters probably three-to-one,” Sgt. Leo Viola from the Kenosha Police Department said. Both Wright and Viola said one of the biggest challenges for law enforcement was handling the spotlight.

“The media attention was pretty unprecedented, so any time we had to get out and deal with anything we were completely surrounded by media and photographers,” Viola said.

The paper chase

Inside the courthouse, Matoska-Mentink said her staff handled an unprecedented number of requests for documents, along with phone calls lobbing criticism at the court proceedings.

“Our requests for documentation probably tripled, our phone call inquiries were up 10 fold compared to a regular case,” Matoska-Mentink said. “Some people would call random numbers and leave obnoxious voicemails. Some were threatening and those were referred to law enforcement. Some were supportive of the judge, some were supportive of courthouse dealings … we’re still continuing to get those.”

Matoska-Mentink said that while dealing with all the media in the building was a challenge, she felt the livestream of the case and the coverage of the trial allowed the public to watch without having to come to court. While there had been worries that there would be lines of people trying to attend, in the end there was room in the courtroom throughout most of the trial for anyone who wanted to attend.

Matoska-Mentick said she felt all the advanced planning and the work between departments helped the courthouse run smoothly despite the influx of people and attention. “The facility staff just did a superior job, the communication between all the departments, great collaboration between law enforcement agencies and the level of communication between my office and the judge, we’ve just been very grateful for that,” she said.

