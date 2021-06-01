Kenosha County courts return to in-person proceedings after more than a year of COVID precautions

“Poor Judge Rossell, I have been his chief tormentor in terms of getting back to normal … I think he did a really excellent job under really tough circumstances with lots of forces tugging on him, including me,” Schroeder said. “For weeks, weeks, I was saying we’ve got to reopen, we’ve got to reopen. I really feel strongly about our system, and people being held in jail without access to a trial, I think that is really frightening.”

Loss of connection

Court Commissioner Larry Keating was also anxious to get back to in-person appearances, saying he worried during remote appearances that it was harder to make sure people charged with crimes understood the proceedings when they were not in person. He also worried it was more challenging for him to make informed decisions on setting bond when he was not face-to-face with the defendants.

“I take this job very, very seriously in terms of the protection of the rights of the accused, as well as the protection of the public,” Keating said. “I think it’s best when I’m looking directly at someone to make sure that the person who is accused understands the procedures and understands the bond conditions — I don’t want them to fail because they don’t understand the conditions.”

