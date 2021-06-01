Kenosha County courts return to in-person proceedings after more than a year of COVID precautions

For the first time in more than a year, all of Kenosha County’s courtrooms were operating in person Tuesday.
It was a return to normality for the court system, which has slowly been returning to in-person court appearances as COVID-19 pandemic precautions have been lifting. After the pandemic began, Wisconsin courts — including those in Kenosha County — shifted to remote appearances in March 2020.
Courtrooms used computer-based appearances, with judges working in their courtrooms along with a clerk, while attorneys, defendants, victims and the parties in civil cases all appeared through Zoom links from computers or phones.
In Kenosha County, courtrooms remained largely online from March through September 2020, when jury trials resumed. The trials were held with precautions that included social distancing by spreading jury members around the court gallery, rather than having them all sit in the jury box. Some trials were held at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol to allow more space for jurors.
While the county’s judges have been moving back to in-person appearances, intake court — where everyone charged with a crime in the county makes his or her first appearance in court — remained entirely online until Tuesday.
The shift to online proceedings — and the long delay in jury trials — created challenges for the judicial system and worries about the rights of defendants and victims when trials were delayed. It also had some unexpected benefits, according to judges and commissioners.
A challenging time
Circuit Court Judge Jason Rossell, who is chief judge of the county and the three-county region including Racine and Walworth counties, said the court system is returning in some ways to its pre-COVID operations, although accommodations will remain in place for people with health concerns. Also, people who are not vaccinated are expected to continue to follow Centers for Disease Control protocols and wear masks.
Many people charged in criminal cases who are being held in custody will continue to make their appearances for hearings remotely from jail.
“We’re basically saying we’re going to return the control to the judges in their own courtroom,” Rossell said.
Rossell led the efforts to design the online system that kept courts operating, even when they could not be meeting in person. Judges and court commissioners gave Rossell and Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink high marks for keeping the system operating, but they said the change was a challenge and they had some worries about the rights of the accused and of victims, especially during the months when jury trials were not happening.
“Professionally, this was the worst year I had,” said Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder, the longest-serving judge in Wisconsin who recently marked his 38th anniversary on the bench.
“Poor Judge Rossell, I have been his chief tormentor in terms of getting back to normal … I think he did a really excellent job under really tough circumstances with lots of forces tugging on him, including me,” Schroeder said. “For weeks, weeks, I was saying we’ve got to reopen, we’ve got to reopen. I really feel strongly about our system, and people being held in jail without access to a trial, I think that is really frightening.”
Loss of connection
Court Commissioner Larry Keating was also anxious to get back to in-person appearances, saying he worried during remote appearances that it was harder to make sure people charged with crimes understood the proceedings when they were not in person. He also worried it was more challenging for him to make informed decisions on setting bond when he was not face-to-face with the defendants.
“I take this job very, very seriously in terms of the protection of the rights of the accused, as well as the protection of the public,” Keating said. “I think it’s best when I’m looking directly at someone to make sure that the person who is accused understands the procedures and understands the bond conditions — I don’t want them to fail because they don’t understand the conditions.”
Keating said the the daily intake court — when people hear the charges being brought against them and have bond set — was also slowed considerably by the online process because of the process of attorneys having to meet with clients for the first time in virtual breakout rooms as court began.
And because most of the people who are appearing in intake court are having their first appearance in criminal court, many people were confused by the process.
Keating said Intake Court Clerk Janell Thwing made the sometimes cumbersome process possible every day.
“I do want to tell you that without Janell, I couldn’t have done it," Keating said. "She’s an all-star in terms of dedication, preparation and execution. She’s an ace.”
Some positives
Circuit Court Judge Mary K. Wagner said that while there were challenges in the system, she believes some of the changes brought on by the pandemic worked well and could stay in place moving forward.
Wagner said Zoom court appearances for status hearings and for plea agreements worked well for many people.
“I think for the citizens, many parts of it made it much easier because they didn’t have to take off from their job, if they were fortunate enough to have one, to come to court," she said. "And we didn’t have to have people who didn’t have driver's licenses trying to get to court.”
Wagner said people appeared in court from their phones or computers from home, from breakrooms at work and from cars.
“I think we had fewer missed appearances because of Zoom,” she said.
At the same time, Wagner said, she thought attorneys missed face-to-face interactions with clients and colleagues.
Rossell said he also felt some aspects of the online system will remain available, especially for minor issues like scheduling hearings.
“I think the video conferencing is going to continue, probably well into the future,” Rossell said.
Zoom appearances, he said, made it easier for attorneys to attend hearings in multiple counties in one day and made it easier on citizens to make court appearances without taking time away from work.
“I think on video conferencing, we moved forward 20 years in one year,” Rossell said.
Rossell said that while there were many challenges during the year, he is proud the court system was able continue to operate despite the pandemic.
“The courts do have to provide a service that has to work at all times,” he said. “I’m really proud of all of our judges and stakeholders — really impressed by how everyone joined together with a can-do attitude.”
