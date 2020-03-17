You are the owner of this article.
Kenosha County Courts temporarily suspend most court cases
court gavel

The Kenosha County Circuit Court is temporarily suspending most court cases over the next several weeks in an effort to the limit spread of COVID-19.

Chief Judge Jason Rossell issued the order in response to Gov. Tony Evers’ declaration of a public health emergency in the state. Under the order, the Kenosha County Courthouse will remain open, but some types of cases will be temporarily suspended, some non-evidentiary hearings will be done by telephone or video conference, and criminal cases for out-of-custody criminal defendants will be postponed.

“These guidelines are in place to ensure the continuous performance of the court’s essential functions and operations and yet seek to mitigate the exposure and further spread of the virus,” Rossell wrote in his order. “The guidelines incorporate use of teleconferencing to minimize contact, when appropriate; follow social distancing practices; and temporarily suspend some non-essential court functions.”

The courthouse will remain open for people who need immediate help with things like restraining orders. Court will also continue normally for initial appearances for criminal defendants who are in custody. Rossell said the courts are trying to follow statutory guidelines for the court system — including making sure people have bond hearings when required and that courts are open to the public — while protecting staff and people within the system.

For ongoing criminal cases, all in-person appearances including jury trials, court trials or hearings where evidence will be taken will be suspended until after April 20 or until order of the court. Non-evidentiary hearings will be held by telephone or video conference in cases. “Anyone who is pro se, without an attorney, will be contacted to reschedule,” Rossell said. “We’re going to attempt to do the ones in criminal court where there is an attorney by phone or video.”

Family court cases will be largely suspended until April 3. Civil and probate cases are also suspended until April 3.

All courthouse weddings are canceled until after May 15 or until order of the court.

Rossell said the court is attempting to stagger the dates for the system to reopen to try to make sure the court schedule does not get jammed with cases.

“We can always come back to this as judges if the storm passes and make changes,” Rossell said. “It’s a frightening time. You try to do what is recommended by the experts and then do that old British phrase, 'Keep calm and carry on.'”

