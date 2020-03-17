Kenosha County Courts temporarily suspend most court cases

For ongoing criminal cases, all in-person appearances including jury trials, court trials or hearings where evidence will be taken will be suspended until after April 20 or until order of the court. Non-evidentiary hearings will be held by telephone or video conference in cases. “Anyone who is pro se, without an attorney, will be contacted to reschedule,” Rossell said. “We’re going to attempt to do the ones in criminal court where there is an attorney by phone or video.”

Family court cases will be largely suspended until April 3. Civil and probate cases are also suspended until April 3.

All courthouse weddings are canceled until after May 15 or until order of the court.

Rossell said the court is attempting to stagger the dates for the system to reopen to try to make sure the court schedule does not get jammed with cases.

“We can always come back to this as judges if the storm passes and make changes,” Rossell said. “It’s a frightening time. You try to do what is recommended by the experts and then do that old British phrase, 'Keep calm and carry on.'”

