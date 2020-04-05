Kenosha County COVID-19 questions/answers

A: According to Emergency Order #12, landlords or rental property managers shall avoid entering leased residential premises unless emergency maintenance is required.

Q: There has been conflicting information about the use of Advil "IF" you contract COVID-19. The answer is continually changing from YES, it's OK to use, to NO don't use it. Is there a definitive answer on this topic? Also, what about plain old aspirin?

A: This warning was initially given for those diagnosed with COVID-19. Currently, there is no scientific evidence linking over-the-counter use of ibuprofen to the aggravation of COVID-19. There is no definitive answer, however, and as we learn more about the virus, this may change. As always, use of any medication prescribed or over the counter should be in consultation with your primary care provider.

Q: Is a blood test available in southeastern Wisconsin to check for antibodies to indicate that someone has already had COVID-19?