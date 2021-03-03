Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccine clinic moving to former Shopko on March 10

Freiheit said Kenosha County Public Health remains committed to working directly and engaging with other providers to bring Kenosha County to its herd immunity goal of 75 percent of residents — 127,500 people — vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Tuesday, March 2, 15.3 percent of the population (26,120 residents) had received at least one of the two vaccine doses and 8.5 percent (14,398 residents) were fully vaccinated.

“The new, larger-scale clinic capacity will be a key to meeting this important benchmark in the coming months,” Freiheit said. “And the size of the facility will allow us to move these many thousands of people through with appropriate social distancing and privacy measures in place.”

25 vaccine stations

While the Job Center clinic location could safely accommodate 11 vaccination stations, the former Shopko site will have the capacity to run up to 25 stations at a time, Freiheit said. Visitors to the clinic will progress through an orderly system, similar to that at the Job Center but more spread out to allow for improved distancing.