 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccine providers
View Comments
alert top story

Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccine providers

{{featured_button_text}}

Following is a list of local providers of the COVID-19 vaccine, with links to their respective appointment registration systems. Please be aware that supplies of the vaccine remain limited, and that appointment slots are filling quickly. People are urged to first contact their health care provider or pharmacy before using these links as a backup.

Additional appointment times and providers will be added as more vaccine becomes available, so please continue to check the links. We appreciate your patience.

The Kenosha County Division of Health is offering COVID vaccine at the Kenosha County Job Center (8600 Sheridan Rd, Entrance B). Please sign-up for an appointment time online at: kenoshacounty.org/vaccine

Zenith HealthCare S.C./Zoomy Care Walk-In Clinic located at 6121 Green Bay Rd in Kenosha. Sign-up for an appointment time online at: signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DA8AD2DA3F5CF8-covid1

Modern Apothecary located at 4924 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 is administering vaccine. Register online at: https://macovid.10to8.com

Good Value Pharmacy is administering vaccines. Register online at: signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4da8af2fa5fdc25-covid

Meijer has multiple ways that interested individuals can register for the COVID-19 vaccine. Text COVID to the number 75049. You will receive a link to register. Online at: https://clinic.meijer.com/ Individuals without internet or smart phones can call their local Meijer Pharmacy and speak with the pharmacy staff, who can assist with registration.

Kenosha Pick 'n Save locations are administering vaccine. Register online at: picknsave.com/i/coronavirus-update/vaccine

COVID Vaccine Priority Groups

Wisconsin is currently only vaccinating those in Group 1A. That group includes:

• Residents of long term care facilities (Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program)

• Firefighters, police officers, corrections officers

• Adults aged 65+ (Started Jan. 25)

Healthcare personnel:

• Anesthesia related team members

• Behavior health providers, including psychologists, therapists, counselors

• Certified nursing assistant, nursing assistant, nurse aide, medical assistant

• Chiropractors

• Clinical ethicist

• Dental services, including dentist, dental hygienist, dental assistants

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Direct care personnel, for example, people who provide direct care to patients, including in their homes (for example, personal care assistant, home health worker)

• Emergency medical responders (EMR), including emergency medical technician/paramedic including all levels of EMRs

• Environmental services, food & nutrition, buildings & grounds in patient care setting

• Health care trainees

• Hospice workers

• Nurse, including community settings

• Long-term care facilities staff

• Pharmacist/pharmacist assistant

• Phlebotomist and laboratory personnel

• Physician assistant/nurse practitioners

• Physicians (MD/DO – all settings)

• Public health workers providing vaccines and testing for COVID-19

• Radiation therapy technologists (RTTs)/radiologic technologists (RTs)

• Respiratory therapists

• Security personnel

• Spiritual care provider

• Social work, case management, Child Life staff

• Therapy services, for example, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy

• Transportation services to and from health care settings, for example, testing sites, dialysis centers, ambulatory care

• Other health care personnel who have CDC defined exposure

Other professionals and lay people who provide services as defined above

Group 1B and 1C are pending State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee (SDMAC) recommendations. More information to come.

View Comments
2
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Estimates of Budget Surpluses Grow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert