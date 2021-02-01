Kenosha County COVID-19 vaccine providers

Following is a list of local providers of the COVID-19 vaccine, with links to their respective appointment registration systems. Please be aware that supplies of the vaccine remain limited, and that appointment slots are filling quickly. People are urged to first contact their health care provider or pharmacy before using these links as a backup.

Additional appointment times and providers will be added as more vaccine becomes available, so please continue to check the links. We appreciate your patience.

The Kenosha County Division of Health is offering COVID vaccine at the Kenosha County Job Center (8600 Sheridan Rd, Entrance B). Please sign-up for an appointment time online at: kenoshacounty.org/vaccine

Zenith HealthCare S.C./Zoomy Care Walk-In Clinic located at 6121 Green Bay Rd in Kenosha. Sign-up for an appointment time online at: signupgenius.com/go/10C0C4DA8AD2DA3F5CF8-covid1

Modern Apothecary located at 4924 7th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53140 is administering vaccine. Register online at: https://macovid.10to8.com

Good Value Pharmacy is administering vaccines. Register online at: signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4da8af2fa5fdc25-covid