Kenosha County DA issues guidelines to law enforcement

In one case, he said, officers had to ask a carwash to close that had remained open after the order went into effect.

Looking for cooperation

Graveley said, in most cases, police will look for cooperation from people in following the Safer at Home rules.

“This is all about trying to follow the best advice to keep people safe,” Graveley said. “Law enforcement’s focus is on public safety.”

In some cases — described in the guidelines as “willfully” violating the laws — the state could pursue citations or even criminal charges.

“There are a category of people who are either willfully or negligently not paying attention, and that is who this is for,” Graveley said.

Those who use virus as weapon

In other states, there have been criminal charges issued against people who have deliberately coughed on grocery store workers after threatening to infect them with the virus.

“We have had discussions at the district attorney’s office what we are doing to maximize charges against people who use this crisis” as a means to make threats, Graveley said.