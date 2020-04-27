Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir bike ride cancelled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and the accompanying Kenosha County DairyAir bike ride have been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We want to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy,” said Kristen Olsen, co-marketing chair for Kenosha County Dairy Promotion. “Because of COVID-19 we feel it is not in the best interest of not only farmers and the animals, but also the community and will cancel the event this year.”

For the last eight years, Kenosha County has held a bike ride from a county park, down rural roads, to the various farms that have hosted the breakfast. As a result of the breakfast being cancelled, the bike ride will not be held.

“I’m sorry that we’re going to miss out on this year’s ride and breakfast, but I look forward to both events returning bigger and better than ever in 2021,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “In the meantime, I hope people will still get out and get some fresh air — socially distanced, of course — on our many trails and scenic bicycle routes.”

The events were to be held Saturday, June 30. Weis-Way dairy farm in Paris was to have been the host the event and will now host the 2021 event.