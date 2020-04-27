Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and DairyAir bike ride cancelled

The Kenosha County Dairy Breakfast and the accompanying Kenosha County DairyAir bike ride have been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to make sure everyone stays safe and healthy,” said Kristen Olsen, co-marketing chair for Kenosha County Dairy Promotion. “Because of COVID-19 we feel it is not in the best interest of not only farmers and the animals, but also the community and will cancel the event this year.”
For the last eight years, Kenosha County has held a bike ride from a county park, down rural roads, to the various farms that have hosted the breakfast. As a result of the breakfast being cancelled, the bike ride will not be held.
“I’m sorry that we’re going to miss out on this year’s ride and breakfast, but I look forward to both events returning bigger and better than ever in 2021,” said Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser. “In the meantime, I hope people will still get out and get some fresh air — socially distanced, of course — on our many trails and scenic bicycle routes.”
The events were to be held Saturday, June 30. Weis-Way dairy farm in Paris was to have been the host the event and will now host the 2021 event.
The annual breakfast, attended by thousands of people each May, helps connect the community with local farmers. Those who attend are not only served a farm-fresh breakfast, but also learn about life on the farm.
Proceeds from the event fund Kenosha County Dairy Promotion’s agri-business marketing campaign and the group’s annual scholarships. Last year the organization awarded three $1,000 scholarships to area high school students who plan to pursue a career that will support rural communities.
Olsen said Kenosha County residents can continue to support local farmers by buying milk, cheese and ice-cream labeled as a Wisconsin project.
Kenosha County Dairy Promotion is working on new ideas on how to connect local residents with the farming community. Virtual farm tours is one idea being explored.
