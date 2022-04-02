Kenosha County Democrats prepare for Tuesday's election with gathering

Kenosha County Democratic leaders and activists mobilized at the party’s Downtown office before heading out to canvas for their candidates Saturday morning across the city and county.

Organizers said they were inspired to “get out the vote” before Tuesday’s spring election. They galvanized their supporters with speeches from State. Reps. Tip McGuire and Tod Ohnstad, County Executive candidate Rebecca Matoska-Mentink and Wisconsin Democratic Party Chair Ben Winkler.

Court of Appeals District II Court Judge candidate Lori Kornblum addressed attendees with a pre-filmed statement after doing door-to-door canvassing locally on Friday.

Local candidates Ald. Anthony Kennedy, Supervisor Boyd Frederick and supervisor candidate LaVerne Jaros were also in attendance. Lori Haekins, chair of the Kenosha County Democratic Party, was also in attendance.

“I think we’re all here for one major reason: local elections matter,” McGuire said. “It’s important who we elect to our School Board, it’s important who elect to our City Council, it’s important who represents us on the County Board, and certainly very important who our county executive is.”

Kornblum thanked the dozens of volunteers in attendance Saturday during her video presentation. “We are at the closing line of this election,” she said. “We have built an incredible grassroots coalition. ... We all share the values of democracy and we all want to keep democracy safe.”

Matoska-Mentin said she is humbled to run for county executive and will “do what’s best for our community” if elected. “We’re going to do it the Kenosha way, which is a positive way,” she said. “Thank you everyone for your support.”

Winkler said the nation is paying attention to Wisconsin politics because “Wisconsin is at the center of American politics.”

“I’m so glad to be here,” he said. “I’m so grateful that everyone here is on the front lines. This work is critical and you’re making it happen.”

The spring election be Tuesday. Information on where residents can vote can be found at Kenoshacounty.org. Polls open at 7 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.