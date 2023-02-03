One man is in custody after Kenosha County Sheriff's Department personnel responded to a business in the Village of Somers Friday afternoon after reports of shots being fired.

According to sheriff's department investigators on scene, a domestic dispute took place inside LG Beauty Salon, 15343 Sheridan Road, between a male and female who are both employed there. The male subject reportedly fired shots at the female and then attempted to shoot himself.

Department personnel responded at 3:28 p.m.

Sheriff's department deputies arrived on the scene within minutes and the male subject, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody. The female and male were not injured by the gunfire.

At the time of the incident, it is believed there were up to five bystanders/patrons in the establishment. None of the bystanders/patrons were injured.

This is an active investigation. No further details are available at this time.

"Our deputies did an excellent job in safely evacuating everyone within the business and taking the suspect into custody without incident," said Sheriff David Zoerner, who also responded to the scene.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau with any information at 262-605-5102 or anonymously to the Kenosha County Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.