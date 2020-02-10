Kenosha County deputy helps save Paddock Lake newborn

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

He turned the baby over on his arm and did back slaps — used as a substitute for the Heimlich maneuver on infants. The baby began to cry and breathe normally.

Along with the mother and the extended family, Colaluca said he watched the baby — who now appeared to be doing well — until rescue personnel arrived.

The baby was taken to a local hospital, and according to Sgt. David Wright of the Sheriff’s Department, she is believed to be doing well.

The family could not be reached for comment.

Colaluca said the family told him they had been getting ready to feed the baby and had just given her a liquid vitamin before she went into distress.

“I’m not sure what she choked on, or if she was choking,” he said.

He said the baby was born Friday, and he believed had just come home from the hospital for the first time earlier in the day Sunday.

Colaluca credited the dispatcher and the baby’s mother for the outcome.

“My part in the whole scheme of things was really quite small,” he said, saying the dispatcher worked to calm the frantic new mother and talked her through the process of doing back blows before the deputy arrived.