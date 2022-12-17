Kenosha County Deputy Sheriff's Association holds 30th annual "Shop with a Deputy" Saturday

The Kenosha County Deputy Sheriff’s Association took over 30 county kids on a Christmas shopping spree Saturday as part of the longstanding “Shop with a Deputy” program.

Kids were paired with a deputy to find Christmas presents at Meijer, 7701 Green Bay Road, Saturday morning. Many bought gifts for their entire family, in addition to gifts for themselves. After purchasing their items, the kids had their gifts wrapped and labeled by additional volunteers.

Thanks to individual and business donors, each child was given $300 for shopping, along with an additional $100 for food. Kids also received a gift pack from Comfort 4 A Cause, which also took part in the “Shop with a Cop” events held by the Kenosha Police Department and Pleasant Prairie Police/Firefighters earlier this month.

Kenosha County Sheriff-elect David Zoerner participated in the event, saying the child he shopped with picked out nice gifts for his whole family.

“The Kenosha County Deputy Sheriff’s Association does this event every year, and I am grateful to be invited to this year’s Shop with a Deputy,” he said. “All of the deputies who volunteered had fun too.”

It marked the 30th year the event has been held, according to Kenosha County Deputy Sheriff’s Association President Tim Hackbarth.

“This is my 13th year doing this event,” Hackbarth said. “This is event is one of my favorite parts about Christmas. It gets you ready for the season.”

Hackbarth said the first few years organizing the event were a bit more “chaotic,” but now it’s become as easy as making a few phone calls.

“Meijer has been awesome to work with,” he said.

Hackbarth said the department starts with a group of 25 kids selected to participate in the event, but adds more as deputies make recommendations based on calls they respond too, as well as siblings who join the selected children.

“This is very fun,” said Matthew Mayfield, 11. “I found foam swords, a game I like to play and army soldiers. And I bought chocolate for my mom.”

Dan Grigsby, who was shopping with Mayfield, said it was his first time doing the event as a deputy.

“It’s nice to help the kids with their Christmas shopping,” Grigsby said. “(Matthew) has been thinking about his brother’s gifts while shopping too.”

Soren Bell, 10, went shopping with Deputy Alex Sanchez. Bell’s mother, Tiffany, said she had one rule for Soren at the event.

“I told him my only rule was to have fun,” she said.