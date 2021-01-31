Kenosha County digs out of winter as storm dumps as much as a foot of snow

It wasn't the Groundhog Day Snowmageddon of 2011, but winter dumped as much as 12 inches of snow on Kenosha County Saturday night and Sunday.

“Kenosha County got a good brunt of this storm just due to the fact there was a lot of lake enhancement. We had a lot of east-to-northeast winds off the lake and (Lake Michigan) is relatively warm so it brought a lot of enhanced snowfall totals to Kenosha and Racine counties,” said meteorologist J.J. Wood with the National Weather Service in Sullivan. “We’ve seen amounts anywhere between about 8 up to maybe 12 inches in Kenosha County.”

Wood said in Paddock Lake and Silver Lake, weather observers reported 10 to 11 inches of new snow.

“But we also had those same amounts in Kenosha by the lake, too,” he said. “Generally speaking, most of the areas in Kenosha County are a solid 8 to 10 inches and I’d say there are several areas that are 10 to 12, as well. And it’s still snowing, so it’s going to continue through the afternoon. We’re not going to expect a lot more, maybe another inch or two when it’s all said and done, at the most.”