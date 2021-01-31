Kenosha County digs out of winter as storm dumps as much as a foot of snow

It wasn't the Groundhog Day Snowmageddon of 2011, but winter dumped as much as 12 inches of snow on Kenosha County Saturday night and Sunday.
“Kenosha County got a good brunt of this storm just due to the fact there was a lot of lake enhancement. We had a lot of east-to-northeast winds off the lake and (Lake Michigan) is relatively warm so it brought a lot of enhanced snowfall totals to Kenosha and Racine counties,” said meteorologist J.J. Wood with the National Weather Service in Sullivan. “We’ve seen amounts anywhere between about 8 up to maybe 12 inches in Kenosha County.”
Wood said in Paddock Lake and Silver Lake, weather observers reported 10 to 11 inches of new snow.
“But we also had those same amounts in Kenosha by the lake, too,” he said. “Generally speaking, most of the areas in Kenosha County are a solid 8 to 10 inches and I’d say there are several areas that are 10 to 12, as well. And it’s still snowing, so it’s going to continue through the afternoon. We’re not going to expect a lot more, maybe another inch or two when it’s all said and done, at the most.”
A winter storm warning remained in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday and a small craft advisory also in effect through midnight Tuesday with winds causing waves as high as 6 to 9 feet until Sunday night, subsiding to 4 to 7 feet into Monday and 3 to 5 feet Monday night.
Snow emergencies remain in effect until 3 p.m. Monday for Kenosha, and extended to 8 p.m. Sunday in Somers, and to 10 p.m. Sunday in Pleasant Prairie.
Double normal January snowfall
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 10.4 inches of snow had fallen in Kenosha in January prior to this weekend's storm. The data comes from Kenosha’s Waste Water Treatment Plant with Sunday’s totals to be reported after midnight on Monday, weather officials said.
The normal snowfall total for the month of January in Kenosha is 11.4 inches. That is expected to nearly double when the new data is added in, Wood said.
“If we use the treatment plant stats, its going to be an above-normal month for Kenosha and for a good part of southern Wisconsin. We’ve had several systems roll through here this month,” he said. “So, we’ve been pretty active. We’re definitely up for December.”
In December, Kenosha saw just 3 inches of snow, according to weather data. The normal snow total locally for December is 8.2 inches.
January has also seen higher than normal temperatures. The average as of Sunday was 27.7 degrees or 4.3 degrees warmer than normal.
“We’re at or just past the climatological coldest part of the season, but it’s been a mild month,” he said.
Milder Monday forecast locally
Wood said Monday’s forecast won’t be so snowy, if at all, as a dry, high pressure system begins to move throughout the area through Wednesday.
“It will be fairly quiet weather and hopefully, a few peaks of sun,” he said. Monday's high temperature is expected to reach the lower 30s with the low in the upper teens.
The next round of snow, may come as early as Thursday in the form of a rain-snow mixture, he said.
“We’re not really that sure yet,” he said.
Local law enforcement spent overnight and into Sunday helping drivers push cars out of ditches and other icy situations as not only falling snow, but blowing and drifting snow posed a problem on roadways.
According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, deputies assisted 91 motorists since Saturday night when the storm hit the area.
