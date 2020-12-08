Kenosha County District Attorney continues review of Blake shooting

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley and an independent use-of-force expert are continuing to review the investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake as the district attorney considers whether charges should be filed against police.

“We are making steady progress on the review of the Blake matter,” Graveley said in an email.

He said the investigation materials “include over 1,500 pages of reports, about 60 hours of video and a massive amount of other electronic evidence.”

Graveley said he had no comment on when to expect a decision on whether or not charges would be issued.

“When a decision is announced, I will cover the reasons for any time taken in review,” he said.

Blake, 29, was shot in the back by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23 as police were attempting to take Blake into custody. In a video captured by a bystander and shared around the world on social media, Sheskey was seen holding Blake by his shirt as he fired his gun seven times at Blake’s back as Blake was leaning into the driver’s side door of an SUV.