Kenosha County District Attorney continues review of Blake shooting

Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley and an independent use-of-force expert are continuing to review the investigation into the shooting of Jacob Blake as the district attorney considers whether charges should be filed against police.
“We are making steady progress on the review of the Blake matter,” Graveley said in an email.
He said the investigation materials “include over 1,500 pages of reports, about 60 hours of video and a massive amount of other electronic evidence.”
Graveley said he had no comment on when to expect a decision on whether or not charges would be issued.
“When a decision is announced, I will cover the reasons for any time taken in review,” he said.
Blake, 29, was shot in the back by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey on Aug. 23 as police were attempting to take Blake into custody. In a video captured by a bystander and shared around the world on social media, Sheskey was seen holding Blake by his shirt as he fired his gun seven times at Blake’s back as Blake was leaning into the driver’s side door of an SUV.
According to a statement from the Kenosha Police union, Sheskey and the two other officers at the scene said Blake had a knife in his hand and had struggled with police before the shooting. According to a statement from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a knife was found in the vehicle Blake was driving. Officers had been attempting to take him into custody on a felony warrant after being called for a domestic incident involving the same woman named in the criminal complaint associated with the warrant.
The shooting, which left Blake paralyzed, came as the nation was already reckoning with the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis Police officer in May. Floyd died after an officer kneeled on his neck for nine minutes. Floyd’s death, also captured on video, set off worldwide protests and led to questions about bias in policing and police brutality.
The Blake shooting led to protests and rioting in Kenosha. During protests, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse of Antioch, Ill., who came to protest armed with an AR-15 on the night “militia” members responded to an online call to come to the city to counter protesters, shot three men, killing two. Rittenhouse is charged with homicide in connection to the incident.
Chief sharing expertise
Blake’s shooting was first investigated by the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, which turned over its file in October to Noble Wray, the former Madison police chief, who was contracted as an independent use-of-force expert to review the investigation. Graveley and Wray are both reviewing the investigation materials, but Graveley will ultimately decide whether to bring any charges in the case.
While the review of the investigation into Blake’s shooting is still underway, the criminal charge that was pending when police attempted to arrest Blake has already been resolved.
Blake entered a plea agreement in the criminal case that was pending when he was shot. The felony charge against him was dismissed in November and — appearing in court via Zoom from an Illinois rehabilitation center for people with spinal cord injuries — he pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct. Blake was sentenced to two years probation.
