Kenosha County diversifies Fairest of the Fair, taking applicants of any age, male or female, single or married

Kenosha County Fairest of the Fair organizers have diversified eligibility, expanded the live-on-stage segment of the contest and are seeking candidates to vie for the 2022 title at this year’s fair.

“We revamped the whole program to make it more meaningful and provide an opportunity for contestants to learn marketing skills and to grow professionally,” said Jennifer Happ, of the Fairest of the Fair Committee.

The Fairest of the Fair Program not only serves as an ambassador for the fair, but also works to promote all educational, agricultural, social, and economic opportunities in Kenosha County.

“It is a position of responsibility to the people of Kenosha County,” Happ said.

The committee began revamping the program before the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the cancellation of the 2020 fair, at which the 2021 Fairest of the Fair would have been selected. As a result, Claire Fox, selected 2020 Fairest of the Fair, will fulfill the duties at this year’s event.

Happ said there has been an increase in the number of male contestants being crowed Fairest of the Fair statewide.

“You don’t have to be a beauty queen or a woman to be a representative or an ambassador for a county,” Happ said.