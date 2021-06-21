Kenosha County durable medical equipment loan closet in need of donations

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center’s durable medical equipment loan and supply closet is in need of donations.

Stock is low on the following items:

Rollators and walkers

Bath benches

Shower chairs

Manual and transport wheelchairs

Commodes

Bed rails.

Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use — who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership — may contact the ADRC to request an item.

Those with gently used or new items to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, cvan call Steve at the ADRC, 262-605-6667, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make arrangements. All items should be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.

