Kenosha County Durable Medical Equipment Loan Closet needs donations

Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item.

If you have gently used or new items you wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, please call Steve at the ADRC, 262-605-6667, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make arrangements. While the ADRC takes additional steps in sanitization, for everyone’s safety, they ask that all items be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.