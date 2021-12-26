 Skip to main content
Kenosha County Durable Medical Equipment Loan & Supply Closet in need of donations

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center's Durable Medical Equipment Loan and Supply Closet is in need of donations.

Stock is low on the following items: bath benches, shower chairs, rollators, manual and transport wheelchairs, and pull-up incontinence protective underwear, sizes medium and large (no tab/tape style at this time)

Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item. If you have items you’ve borrowed and no longer need, drop them off or call for a pickup.

If you have gently used or new items you wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, call Steve at the ADRC, 262-605-6667, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make arrangements. While the ADRC takes additional steps to sanitize items, they ask items be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.

