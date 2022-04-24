 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Kenosha County Durable Medical Equipment Loan & Supply Closet in need

  • Comments

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center's  Durable Medical Equipment Loan and Supply Closet is in need of donations.

Stock is low on the following items, manual and transport wheelchairs, bath benches, shower chairs, bed rails, knee scooters, rollators and walkers, commodes, and incontinence products (pull-up only).

Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use -- who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership -- may contact the ADRC to request an item. If you have items you’ve borrowed and no longer need, drop them off or call for a pickup.

If you have gently used or new items you wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, call Steve at the ADRC, 262-605-6667, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make arrangements. Appointments are preferred. The ADRC requests all items be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert