Kenosha County Durable Medical Equipment Loan & Supply Closet in need

Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center Durable Medical Equipment Loan and Supply closet is in need of donations.

Stock is low on the following items: manual and transport wheelchairs, bath benches, shower chairs, bed rails, knee scooters, and rollators and walkers

Individuals needing durable medical equipment for either short-term or long-term use, who are not enrolled in one of Wisconsin’s long-term care programs, such as Family Care, IRIS and Partnership may contact the ADRC to request an item. If you have items you’ve borrowed and no longer need, please drop them off or call for a pickup.

If you have gently used or new items you wish to donate, or are in need of medical equipment or supplies, please call Steve at 262-605-6667, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to make arrangements. All items should be cleaned and sanitized prior to donation.

