TWIN LAKES — A road construction project that will close Kenosha County Highway EM (East Lake Shore Drive) in Twin Lakes for approximately four months is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

This project involves the stretch of Highway EM between State Line Road and Highway Z.

Underground utility work will occur first, followed by asphalt pavement resurfacing and construction of asphalt shoulders to accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

Highway EM will remain open to local traffic while the work occurs. A posted detour will route through traffic around the area via State Line Road (128th Street), Highway HM (374th Avenue/Wilmot Road) and Highway Z (Wilmot Avenue).

The project work schedule is weather-dependent and is subject to change.

Wilmot Road to close Friday

Kenosha County Highway C (Wilmot Road) is scheduled to be closed fully just east of Highway W (Fox River Road) from approximately 10 a.m. this Friday, March 3, until approximately 10 a.m. Saturday, March 4.

This is to accommodate final restoration of the highway surface where a culvert was recently replaced.

A posted detour will route drivers around the closure via Highway W, Highway F (93rd Street/Silver Lake Road), and Highway B (296th Avenue/Tuttle Road)

This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.

A separate closure on Highway C just west of 286th Avenue, which began earlier this month to accommodate another culvert replacement, is running behind schedule due to recent weather conditions, the Kenosha County Division of Highways reported. This closure is now anticipated to end late this week or early next week, depending upon the weather.