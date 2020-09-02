Kenosha County ends curfew effective immediately

“After consulting with local law enforcement agencies, I have decided the curfew is no longer needed," Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian. "The last several nights have been relatively peaceful in the community, and in the judgment of law enforcement, it is appropriate to remove the curfew. However, criminal activity will not be tolerated and arrests will be made if needed. I am hopeful there will be no need to reinstate the curfew in the near future.”