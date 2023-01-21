 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story topical
KENOSHA COUNTY

Kenosha County equity commission finds Black adults nearly seven times more likely than whites to be arrested

Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission

The Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Committee finalized its report on arrests and race voting to approve it Thursday night, Jan. 19, 2023. The report found that Black adults and black youth were 6.7 and 5.5 times more likely to be arrested than their white counterparts in the county. The findings are expected to be presented to the county's Executive Committee as early as next month.

 Terry Flores

Black adults were nearly seven times more likely to be arrested in Kenosha County than their white counterparts, a finding a local commission believes may indicate disproportionate treatment by local law enforcement.

A report prepared by the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission — based on 2021 state crime data—showed the arrest rate of white adults was 23.9 per 1,000 in the population, compared with 159.7 per 1,000 for Black adults, or 6.7 times higher among Blacks.

Black juveniles in the county were as many as 5.5 times more likely to be arrested by law enforcement than their white peers, at an average of 106.9 per 1,000 population, vs 19.5 per 1,000 population for whites.

Data through the end of 2022 is not yet available.

The data was detailed in a four-page report that was approved 6-1 by commissioners Thursday night. Members of the county commission include Mimi Vang, Brad Backer, Justin Crosby, Elizabeth Garcia, Derrell Greene, and County Board Supervisors Daniel Gaschke and Brian Thomas.

People are also reading…

Greene was the only dissenting vote, contending that language in the report should also include the word “disproportionate.”

“Without that terminology in there, the report has no meaning. Absolutely nothing. It doesn’t tell anyone anything,” he said. “I think the challenge that we had, that was charged to us, was to provide the board with information or anything that would indicate there are some issues we need to discuss or raise to their attention, and I think that by not putting the word ‘disproportionate’ in there we are failing to do what were tasked to do.”

The word was later added to the report on a 4-3 vote, with Vang, Backer, Garcia and Greene in favor of the change.

Public forum planned

The Equity Commission’s report is expected to be sent to the County Board’s Executive Committee next month.

The report on race and arrests, along with its findings and recommendations, will also be part of a public forum or listening session tentatively planned for mid-February, which will also include a discussion on affordable housing.

According to the commission’s report, disparities in arrest rates per 1,000 in the population among Black and white adults (individuals over the age of 18) have increased each year since 2017, with the exception of 2019 to 2020, when it decreased slightly. Similarly, among Black and white juveniles ages 10 to 17, the disparity rates have also increased each year, except for 2019 to 2020.

Black adults over the age of 18 represented 6.2 percent of the county’s total population, yet Black made up 34.2 percent of adult arrests in 2021. Black juveniles comprised 8.7 percent of the population, compared with 44 percent of all juvenile arrests.

In its findings, the commission issued a statement that the “appearance of racial unfairness by law enforcement is a serious community problem” and one that requires “prompt, consequential action” by county government. “Racially disparate treatment by law enforcement undermines comity and effective law enforcement,” the commission’s report stated.

Investigation, tracking recommended

The report recommends the county promptly “retain, fully fund” and “robustly support a project-based, qualified independent consultant” to work with the Sheriff’s Department and the county’s Equity Diversity and Inclusion coordinator to investigate reasons behind the disparities and propose measures to eliminate any “impermissible causes” or “substantially” reduce them.

They would be required to issue a written report to the County Board describing their work findings and proposals.

The commission also recommended, beginning this year, that the county implement recordkeeping that tracks “race, color and gender by self-identification” of people who are arrested, if it does not already do so, and that the data collected be made available to the public.

Hard copies of the report were available at the meeting and will soon be accessible on the commission’s home page on the county website.

View Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert