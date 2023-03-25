Kenosha Area Family and Aging Service Inc.’s month-long celebration of March for Meals continued Thursday with a visit from County Executive Samantha Kerkman, who presented a proclamation in celebration of the occasion.

March for Meals is a nationwide celebration of Meals on Wheels and the seniors who rely on the service to remain healthy and independent in their homes.

“Kenosha County is pleased to partner with KAFASI to provide nutrition to seniors across our county, and volunteer drivers are the backbone of the Meals on Wheels program,” Kerkman said. “I thank everyone who is involved with providing this vital service in our community.”

After presenting the proclamation, Kerkman joined with volunteer driver Kyle Kibar as he made some of the deliveries on his weekly lunchtime route on the south side of the city and in Pleasant Prairie.

“I wanted to give back in some way, so I just walked in one day and asked if they were looking for volunteers — and, fortunately, they were,” Kibar said. “So, it just worked out.”

More information about volunteering for Meals and Wheels and other KAFASI programs is available at https://www.kafasi.org/ or by calling 262-658-3508