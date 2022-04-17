Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser retires after 14 years of strong leadership, a tenure of success

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser has started nearly every public address since 2008 with the words, “It’s a great day in Kenosha County.”

Kreuser, 60, has worked tirelessly to manifest that statement into reality, to maintain the optimistic mindset required of a leader to bring the county through a recession, natural disasters, a period of civil unrest and a pandemic.

“I think the future of Kenosha County is very bright,” Kreuser said while reflecting recently on his tenure as he’s prepared to retire.

“Great things happen every day in Kenosha County and they’re going to continue to happen. I think we’re on a trajectory to attract bright, talented young people, enhance our quality of life, and be a place where people really do want to live, work, play and raise their families.”

On Monday, he will pass the torch to Samantha Kerkman, 48, another Kenosha native who has spent her entire adult life serving in elected public service.

“She’s off to a good start,” Kreuser said of Kerkman. “She’s listening to staff; listening to the public. She’s getting a lot of feedback right now. She’s embracing the processes that we have. She’s on a good trajectory.”

Kreuser said during the transition he has “shared methodologies that have worked for him that she can modify and make work for her.” It is a courtesy he was not afforded as his predecessor Alan Kehl left office amid scandal.

Kehl, who also served eight years as Kenosha County Sheriff, was indicted on federal charges for accepting envelops stuffed with $100 bills from casino-backer Dennis Troha. Court records showed the bribes totaled $15,000. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate campaign laws and was sentenced to two years in federal prison.

Kreuser, who was serving as the 64th Assembly District representative at the time, was drawn home to Kenosha to right the ship.

It was a position he had spent years preparing for.

Early career

A University of Wisconsin-Parkside graduate, Kreuser got his start in politics as a Parkside Ranger when he was elected Student Government president for two terms. While at UW-Parkside, he interned with Congressman Les Aspin. It was through that experience he realized he preferred local, rather than federal, government.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s degree in public administration and went on to become assistant to then-Kenosha County Executive John Collins.

“That ended up being a lifelong friendship,” Kreuser said. “It was a great experience. I loved county government and I thought this is where I was going to be the rest of my life.”

Then, Bill Clinton was elected President of the United States. Les Aspen was appointed Secretary of Defense and Peter Barca ran for Aspin’s Congressional seat.

“I announced the next day for the Legislature,” Kreuser recalled.

In the Assembly

He won the three-way special election for the 64th Assembly District, now held by Tip McGuire (D-Somers), earning more than 50% of the vote.

In the Assembly, Joe Andrea (D-Kenosha), became yet another mentor. Andrea was a Kenosha County supervisor from 1968 to 1977, served in the Assembly from 1976 to 1984 and the Senate from 1985 to 1997.

“He was such a good friend and taught me many things about Madison and how to get things done – how to work with both parties to get things through committees quickly,” Kreuser said.

Kreuser was re-elected to seven, two-year terms in Madison, eventually becoming the Assembly minority leader. One of his biggest accomplishments in that role, he said, was working with Andrea on the siting of veterans cemeteries in Union Grove and Spooner.

Then came the fateful day in March 2008 when Kreuser’s staffer walked into a closed Caucus and said, “You might want to read this.” It was a Kenosha News editorial about “a sad day” for Kenosha County. Kehl had resigned. Kreuser announced his bid for County Executive a week later.

He ran unopposed that election and every term since.

Facing county’s immediate challenges

The looming scandal wasn’t the only difficult situation Kreuser walked into.

“We were in the throws of the Great Recession,” he recalled. “Chrysler announced it was shutting down.”

And, he said, county buildings were falling to pieces, evident by the leaking ceiling in his office and the parapet falling off the roof of the Courthouse visible from his window.

“There was uncertainty,” Kreuser said. “But, there was hope that change would be good. County government was looking for leadership.”

Key staff were hired, “the number one” of which was Chief of Staff Jennie Tunkieicz, Kreuser said. Tunkieicz was a reporter for the Parkside Ranger when Kreuser was Student Government president, covered the county for the Kenosha News when he worked for Collins and covered the region for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel when he was in Madison. He said her insight, knowledge of government operations and strong ethics has been invaluable.

“We put in long hours” Kreuser said. “’It’s going to start slowing down soon’, that’s what I told her after the first two years, ha ha. It really hasn’t.”

He credited Tunkieicz and office manager Karen Steigerwald, a former dispatcher and paralegal with the county, for being “the glue that held the office together.”

“One of the biggest challenges early on was probably the pace,” Kreuser said. “I brought a little bit different pace than they were used to. Most people took right to it. They wanted to get things done.”

He said there “were others who were less motivated and they eventually retired or went to another place for employment.”

‘Crisis time’ for county

“I worked closely with Joe Clark (then-County Board Chairman) knowing that it was a crisis time for Kenosha County,” Kreuser said. “People said we were going to be fire and ice together and we worked out great. We hit the ground running.”

Approving the Ethics Ordinance was top on the list of things to do. Another one of the first controversial issues to tackle was whether to add on to the Public Safety Building or create a substation at the County Center.

“Joe Clark (then-County Board Chairman) was key in that project,” Kreuser said. “Within a few months we had consensus to add onto the Public Safety Building.”

Joint Dispatch was moved to a quieter space on the third floor, space was added for the Kenosha Sheriff Detective Bureau and the Emergency Operations Center was improved.

“We figured out what the 90 percent of things we agreed on were and we got those things done,” Kreuser said.

Major improvements

Since that time, Kreuser said: roughly 50 “best practices” have been implemented across county departments; deferred maintenance, infrastructure and major road improvements projects have been completed; every public park has been upgraded, multi-use trails have been developed throughout the county and three dog parks have been opened; public/private partnerships have been struck; and a plan to relocate the Human Services campus has been approved.

He is especially proud of the trails and parks, including the dedication of Veterans Memorial Park in western Kenosha County.

“Those type of amenities provide the quality of life that will attract and retain 25- to 45-year olds,” Kreuser said. “These trails were a big deal, and upgrading every park and making them unique has really been satisfying for all of us.”

He is also proud of the improvements made to the county’s IT backbone that allowed the county to deploy a remote workforce and set up a mass vaccination clinic in the former Shopko building during the pandemic, and help implement the body camera program for the Kenosha Sheriff’s Department.

Infrastructure focus, business growth

It is part of the broader focus placed on infrastructure — along with the addition of a high impact fund collaboration with the Kenosha Area Business Alliance — that has helped propel Kenosha County’s economic growth, Kreuser said.

“We had lost a lot of businesses that made things,” Kreuser said, referencing Chrysler, American Brass and MacWhyte. “One of the (goals) of the high impact fund (that provides incentives) is to attract businesses that employ people, pay good living wages and, for the most part, make things,” he said.

He said the expansion of Highway S — the largest highway project in Kenosha History — will serve the region well into the future.

Amazon, Uline, and Hairbo are among the companies that have joined Jockey International and Snap-on Tools in making Kenosha County their home.

“Without the infrastructure, that’s not happening,” Kreuser said, adding it also took the county working to facilitate agreements between Paris, Somers and the City of Kenosha, and between Pleasant Prairie and Bristol.

“The role of county government is to add value in the entire community and not pick winners and losers,” Kreuser said. “That is the role of the County Executive, to pull those things together for the common good. If there is a point of contention, let’s figure out an answer.”

Good challenges ahead

Kreuser said the challenges that lie ahead “are good ones to have.”

“I came in when there was high unemployment,” he noted. “People wanted to work and couldn’t work. Now we have low unemployment and more jobs than people.”

He said the challenges and successes will be tied to the fact Kenosha County is “the hottest place in the region, and even the nation,” for development.

“We’re known internationally. We will need to be planful, we need to be thoughtful, so we don’t take just any development,” Kreuser said. “It should be a quality development that can pass the test of time. What is that development going to look like in 20, 30, 40 years? How does that affect our quality of life. What’s the payback on that development?”

For example, Foxconn “wasn’t a good fit for Kenosha.”

“(Kenosha Mayor) John Antaramian and I were very clear in our request to them,” Kreuser said. “The Legislature and Foxconn did not want to adhere to those requests and therefore, we would rather them go somewhere else.”

Work to be done

He said there is still work to be done. For example: the Human Services building project is just getting underway; the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission is in its infancy; the Veterans Memorial Park and the Pike River projects are entering new phases of development; and the Ceremonial Courtroom Committee is seeking fund to restore it to its former glory ahead of the 100th Anniversary of the courtroom on Aug. 25. 2025.

“We have a lot in the queue to be completed,” Kreuser said. “It’s up to the next county executive to finish out some of these things and to start developing her own vision. That’s how the process goes. I’m confident that a number of the things we have in place are going to be maintained properly moving forward.”

Kreuser said he also hopes a spirit of non-partisanship can be restored in County Government.

“It has to be non-partisan,” Kreuser said. “If you don’t get ideas from everybody, from all perspectives, you’re not going to end up with the best outcome. If you purposely have a blind spot because you’re not talking to certain people, at some point you’re going to miss the boat on something.”

He said common ground can be found and believes elected officials can work together for the common good.

Dedicated staff

Kreuser credits the multitude of achievements made since 2008 – the shining star of which is the county’s AAA bond rating – to a dedicated, hard-working staff.

“A lot of people have their fingerprints all over the things that happened the last 14 years,” Kreuser said. “They put their hearts into making the county a better place. We’ve got a good group here.”

It is those people who he said he will miss the most. His plans for the future are more simple — to travel with his wife Jane, enjoy time with this sons and “listen to some ‘no shoes’ radio.”

