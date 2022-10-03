 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Kenosha County Executive to deliver address on administration's proposed 2023 budget Tuesday

  • Comments
Samantha Kerkman takes over as Kenosha County Executive

Samantha Kerkman was sworn in on Monday as Kenosha County executive. She discussed her approach to the office and her immediate goals during an interview with the Kenosha News.

 KENOSHA COUNTY PHOTO

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman will deliver the first budget address of her administration Tuesday night.

The administration's proposed budget for 2023 will go before the County Board during the regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. in board chambers on the third floor of the Administration Building, 1010 56th St. Details will be available during the meeting, but the budget will not be voted on that night.

Budget hearings will be scheduled for later this month before the Finance and Administration Committee. The budget will then be adopted by the County Board following a public hearing in November.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

CIA backs bioengineering firm looking to resurrect the wooly mammoth

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert