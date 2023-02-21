Kenosha County officials have extended the deadline for County residents and businesses to take a broadband speed test to help gather data on internet speeds across the county.

Kenosha County residents and businesses are encouraged to take the online speed test, if they have not already, in an effort to attract outside broadband infrastructure investment. The test takes under a minute to complete and is available at kenoshacounty.com/quickconnect.

“Kenosha County residents and businesses deserve quick, affordable internet service,” said County Executive Samantha Kerkman. “We are encouraged by the number of speed tests taken to date. But more data will help position us to attract outside investment to bring faster internet speeds to our area.”

Residents are encouraged to use their home internet connection, not cellular data, to complete the speed test. To-date, data has been collected from thousands of Kenosha County residents.

“Initial data from the speed test has indicated that there is a need for infrastructure investment,” said Shawn Smith, Kenosha County Chief Information Officer. “It is critical that Kenosha County residents and businesses continue to take the speed test to better position ourselves to attract outside investment in our broadband infrastructure.”

Illustrating Kenosha County’s commitment to improving broadband infrastructure, Kerkman recently established the Kenosha County Community Broadband Advisory Committee. The Committee is tasked with enhancing efforts to improve access to broadband internet service, generate informed recommendations to legislators, community leaders and private organizations, and develop a comprehensive plan for facilitating broadband development and delivery.

For more information, and to take the test, please visit: kenoshacounty.com/quickconnect.