Kenosha County Fair: First 100 years

1983: Sewer line was installed. Kids ages 8–11 were charged admission of $1.

1984: The racetrack storage building and the Rabbit Barn were built. Admission was $3.50; season tickets cost $10.

1988: The Combine Demolition Derby was started.

1989: The first stage show was held on the racetrack, featuring singer Louise Mandrell. This was the first year the fair did not use Wilmot High School for exhibits.

1990: Five inches of rain came during the five days of the Fair.

1991: The old Swine Barn was razed, and a new Swine Barn was built. The Grandstand Show starred Travis Tritt.

1992: The Louise Mandrell show returned to the Grandstand. The Pie and Cake Auction began and was a huge success. After the racing season, the bleachers were disassembled and taken to Milwaukee to be cleaned, repaired and painted.

1994: The Statler Brothers were booked for the Grandstand show, but a heavy thunderstorm canceled the show.

1995: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was the entertainer on the Grandstand. The fair celebrated its 75th anniversary.

1996: The Grandstand Entertainment was the Oak Ridge Boys.