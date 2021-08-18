 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha County Fair: First 100 years
View Comments
alert
Kenosha County Fair

Kenosha County Fair: First 100 years

{{featured_button_text}}

What started as a one-day event centered around a parade — and a hog raffle! — is now a five-day County Fair packed with daily entertainment and activities.

The 2021 Kenosha County Fair opened Wednesday and continues through Sunday on the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Here’s a look at the fair, as it evolved during its first 100 years:

Oct. 15, 1920: One-day fair in Wilmot. Activities included athletic contests, dancing, the raffle of a hog and a parade.

1921: Two-day fair. Fair organization formed, with 12 directors.

1924: Three-day fair.

1926: Eleven people (mostly fair directors) loaned $20 each to get the fair going again. Kenosha County and the State of Wisconsin also gave money to support the fair.

1927: An airplane giving rides crashed on the fairgrounds; no injuries were reported. A piece of the airplane’s propeller is still in the Fair Office.

1930: The fair was held on a dead-end street in Kenosha.

1931-33: Fair was at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake.

1934: The fair returned to Wilmot.

1937: Fair featured a Wilmot Centennial program, including a pageant.

1943–1945: No fair due to World War II. Some one-day animal shows were held to allow 4-H members to complete their projects.

1947: The Kenosha County Fair Association Cooperative was established. There were 15 board members. The land the current County Fair owns was purchased as a permanent fair location.

1949: A racetrack was built on the current site of the Wilmot High School football field. The Fair Office was moved to the farmhouse that was on the property.

1951: Racetrack opened. The Quonset building, Fair Office, Comfort Station and four cattle barns were built. The Wilmot Fire Department built the first food stand.

1954: Fairest Contest started (initially named the Dairy Queen to promote dairy products). The Dairy Queen was selected by the County Breed Associations.

1957: The Fair Association took over the Queen Contest.

1958: The Commercial Building was built, and parking on the grounds began. Admission was 60 cents, season tickets cost $2.50 and parking was 50 cents.

1959: Built one cattle barn and the Education Building. Note: The Education Exhibit has grown to be one of the biggest in the state.

1962: Poultry Building was built.

1963: Another cattle barn was built.

1965: Admission was 75 cents, season tickets cost $3 and parking was still 50 cents.

1966: Sheep Barn was built

1967: Antique Machinery Exhibit was started.

1971: Construction of a new racetrack on the fairgrounds. Wilmot American Legion Post built a beer stand at the racetrack and ran it on shares with the fair.

1972: Racetrack was completed, and the first races were held. A comfort station was built at the racetrack.

1973: Built the 4-H (Junior Fair) large exhibit building. Admission was $1.50, season tickets cost $5 and parking was free.

1974: First year of a five-day fair. The Blue and Gold (Junior Fair) exhibit buildings were built.

1977: The fair purchased the McGuire property for parking. This is now the “A” parking lot.

1978: The Wilmot Fire Department Food building was purchased and converted to the Police and Rescue Headquarters. Admission was $2; season tickets cost $6.

1979: Fair Board increased to its current size of 21 members. Admission was $2.50; season tickets cost $6.

1980: The Show & Sale arena was constructed.

1982: The fair purchased the racetrack concession building from the American Legion and leased it to the Wilmot Volunteer Fire Department.

1983: Sewer line was installed. Kids ages 8–11 were charged admission of $1.

1984: The racetrack storage building and the Rabbit Barn were built. Admission was $3.50; season tickets cost $10.

1988: The Combine Demolition Derby was started.

1989: The first stage show was held on the racetrack, featuring singer Louise Mandrell. This was the first year the fair did not use Wilmot High School for exhibits.

1990: Five inches of rain came during the five days of the Fair.

1991: The old Swine Barn was razed, and a new Swine Barn was built. The Grandstand Show starred Travis Tritt.

1992: The Louise Mandrell show returned to the Grandstand. The Pie and Cake Auction began and was a huge success. After the racing season, the bleachers were disassembled and taken to Milwaukee to be cleaned, repaired and painted.

1994: The Statler Brothers were booked for the Grandstand show, but a heavy thunderstorm canceled the show.

1995: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was the entertainer on the Grandstand. The fair celebrated its 75th anniversary.

1996: The Grandstand Entertainment was the Oak Ridge Boys.

1997: Gallagher, the watermelon smashing entertainer, was the Grandstand act.

1998: Sha Na Na was the grandstand entertainment.

1999: The fair purchased its first computer. Aaron Tipton, Starship and Kansas were the Grandstand Entertainment.

2000: Grandstand entertainment was Gallagher on Thursday and REO Speedwagon on Friday. This fair had five great days of weather.

2001: Grandstand entertainment was Sawyer Brown, Eddie Money and Three Dog Night.

2002: Grandstand entertainment was Charlie Daniels, Creedence Clearwater Revisited and BC3 A Cappella.

2003: Grandstand entertainment was Styx, The Village People and BC3 A Cappella.

2004: Grandstand entertainment was Gallagher, Rocking Road House featuring Joe Diffie, Mark Chestnutt and Cowboy Crush.

2005: Creekside Stage was introduced. Entertainment was Chasin’ Mason, Infinity, Barry’s Trucker’s, Burro Creek, Class of ’62 and Twain Trax.

2008: The Kenosha County Fair Association took over operation of the racetrack.

2011: A new Main Entrance was built.

2015: The Fair Association hires the first full-time fair manager, Denise Zirbel.

2016: The Wilmot Flea Market begins to lease the grounds for a flea market every Sunday from mid-April through mid-October.

2017: New LED lights in Show & Sale Arena and Poultry Building. New concession building for the Raceway.

2018: New LED lights in the 10 Animal Barns. Credit cards accepted at the entrance gates for the first time. Creation of the Kenosha Fair Association Foundation, a nonprofit organization to support the Kenosha County Fair Association.

2019: New LED Lights in the Silver and Open Class buildings, plus new water lines under all the barns.

If you go

What: Kenosha County Fair

When: Through Aug. 22. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight Thursday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot

Admission: $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths.

More information: www.kenoshacofair.com

Details: The Kenosha County Fair celebrates its centennial, from 1920 to 2020, after being canceled last summer. The theme is "Sewn in Tradition." The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Popular events each year include the Children's Parade, Hay Bale Throwing Contests and the Pie Auction.

Contests: Scarecrow Contest, Fairest of the Fair and a Home Brew Contest for amateur beer and wine makers.

Entertainment: Free entertainment each day includes the Milwaukee Flyers acrobats, Circus Shane variety show, pig and duck races, the Discovery Barnyard petting zoo, Nick’s Kid Show, Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson and the Barnyard Adventure Show.

Creekside Stage: Free music acts include Cherry Pie on Thursday night (Aug. 19); State Line Drive on Friday night (Aug. 20); Bella Cain on Saturday night (Aug. 21); and a double feature of the Doo-Wop Daddies and the Class of ’62 closing out the fair on Sunday (Aug. 22).

Rides: The carnival is always a big hit, with wristband specials. All tickets and wristbands can be purchased in the carnival area during the fair.

Grandstand schedule: Thursday: Truck and tractor pulls and Combine Demolition Derby (6:30 p.m.); also Thursday: Antique Tractor Parade (5 p.m.); Friday and Saturday: Dirt Track Racing (6:45 p.m.); Sunday: Demolition Derby (1 p.m.).

Fireworks: The fair features a fireworks show Friday night (Aug. 20) after the Grandstand racing.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert