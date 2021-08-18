Kenosha County Fair: First 100 years

What started as a one-day event centered around a parade — and a hog raffle! — is now a five-day County Fair packed with daily entertainment and activities.
The 2021 Kenosha County Fair opened Wednesday and continues through Sunday on the fairgrounds in Wilmot.
Here’s a look at the fair, as it evolved during its first 100 years:
Oct. 15, 1920: One-day fair in Wilmot. Activities included athletic contests, dancing, the raffle of a hog and a parade.
1921: Two-day fair. Fair organization formed, with 12 directors.
1924: Three-day fair.
1926: Eleven people (mostly fair directors) loaned $20 each to get the fair going again. Kenosha County and the State of Wisconsin also gave money to support the fair.
1927: An airplane giving rides crashed on the fairgrounds; no injuries were reported. A piece of the airplane’s propeller is still in the Fair Office.
1930: The fair was held on a dead-end street in Kenosha.
1931-33: Fair was at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake.
1934: The fair returned to Wilmot.
1937: Fair featured a Wilmot Centennial program, including a pageant.
1943–1945: No fair due to World War II. Some one-day animal shows were held to allow 4-H members to complete their projects.
1947: The Kenosha County Fair Association Cooperative was established. There were 15 board members. The land the current County Fair owns was purchased as a permanent fair location.
1949: A racetrack was built on the current site of the Wilmot High School football field. The Fair Office was moved to the farmhouse that was on the property.
1951: Racetrack opened. The Quonset building, Fair Office, Comfort Station and four cattle barns were built. The Wilmot Fire Department built the first food stand.
1954: Fairest Contest started (initially named the Dairy Queen to promote dairy products). The Dairy Queen was selected by the County Breed Associations.
1957: The Fair Association took over the Queen Contest.
1958: The Commercial Building was built, and parking on the grounds began. Admission was 60 cents, season tickets cost $2.50 and parking was 50 cents.
1959: Built one cattle barn and the Education Building. Note: The Education Exhibit has grown to be one of the biggest in the state.
1962: Poultry Building was built.
1963: Another cattle barn was built.
1965: Admission was 75 cents, season tickets cost $3 and parking was still 50 cents.
1966: Sheep Barn was built
1967: Antique Machinery Exhibit was started.
1971: Construction of a new racetrack on the fairgrounds. Wilmot American Legion Post built a beer stand at the racetrack and ran it on shares with the fair.
1972: Racetrack was completed, and the first races were held. A comfort station was built at the racetrack.
1973: Built the 4-H (Junior Fair) large exhibit building. Admission was $1.50, season tickets cost $5 and parking was free.
1974: First year of a five-day fair. The Blue and Gold (Junior Fair) exhibit buildings were built.
1977: The fair purchased the McGuire property for parking. This is now the “A” parking lot.
1978: The Wilmot Fire Department Food building was purchased and converted to the Police and Rescue Headquarters. Admission was $2; season tickets cost $6.
1979: Fair Board increased to its current size of 21 members. Admission was $2.50; season tickets cost $6.
1980: The Show & Sale arena was constructed.
1982: The fair purchased the racetrack concession building from the American Legion and leased it to the Wilmot Volunteer Fire Department.
1983: Sewer line was installed. Kids ages 8–11 were charged admission of $1.
1984: The racetrack storage building and the Rabbit Barn were built. Admission was $3.50; season tickets cost $10.
1988: The Combine Demolition Derby was started.
1989: The first stage show was held on the racetrack, featuring singer Louise Mandrell. This was the first year the fair did not use Wilmot High School for exhibits.
1990: Five inches of rain came during the five days of the Fair.
1991: The old Swine Barn was razed, and a new Swine Barn was built. The Grandstand Show starred Travis Tritt.
1992: The Louise Mandrell show returned to the Grandstand. The Pie and Cake Auction began and was a huge success. After the racing season, the bleachers were disassembled and taken to Milwaukee to be cleaned, repaired and painted.
1994: The Statler Brothers were booked for the Grandstand show, but a heavy thunderstorm canceled the show.
1995: The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was the entertainer on the Grandstand. The fair celebrated its 75th anniversary.
1996: The Grandstand Entertainment was the Oak Ridge Boys.
1997: Gallagher, the watermelon smashing entertainer, was the Grandstand act.
1998: Sha Na Na was the grandstand entertainment.
1999: The fair purchased its first computer. Aaron Tipton, Starship and Kansas were the Grandstand Entertainment.
2000: Grandstand entertainment was Gallagher on Thursday and REO Speedwagon on Friday. This fair had five great days of weather.
2001: Grandstand entertainment was Sawyer Brown, Eddie Money and Three Dog Night.
2002: Grandstand entertainment was Charlie Daniels, Creedence Clearwater Revisited and BC3 A Cappella.
2003: Grandstand entertainment was Styx, The Village People and BC3 A Cappella.
2004: Grandstand entertainment was Gallagher, Rocking Road House featuring Joe Diffie, Mark Chestnutt and Cowboy Crush.
2005: Creekside Stage was introduced. Entertainment was Chasin’ Mason, Infinity, Barry’s Trucker’s, Burro Creek, Class of ’62 and Twain Trax.
2008: The Kenosha County Fair Association took over operation of the racetrack.
2011: A new Main Entrance was built.
2015: The Fair Association hires the first full-time fair manager, Denise Zirbel.
2016: The Wilmot Flea Market begins to lease the grounds for a flea market every Sunday from mid-April through mid-October.
2017: New LED lights in Show & Sale Arena and Poultry Building. New concession building for the Raceway.
2018: New LED lights in the 10 Animal Barns. Credit cards accepted at the entrance gates for the first time. Creation of the Kenosha Fair Association Foundation, a nonprofit organization to support the Kenosha County Fair Association.
2019: New LED Lights in the Silver and Open Class buildings, plus new water lines under all the barns.