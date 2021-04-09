Kenosha County Fair is a go for this summer, with special 100th anniversary celebration events planned

The 100th Anniversary of the first Kenosha County Fair will be celebrated Aug. 18-22, one year later than planned as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re going to bring all the excitement we would have had in 2020 into 2021,” fair manager Denise Zirbel confirmed Friday. “Honestly, I think there is a little more anticipation because of all the strange things that happened in 2020 and everything that needed to be cancelled.”
Zirbel said the full slate of fair Midway activities, grandstand and Creek Side Stage entertainment, and 4-H and Open Class judging will take place.
“It won’t be the 100th fair, because we also did not have fairs during WWII,” Zirbel said. “It’s the anniversary of the first fair, which was held in 1920.”
Zirbel said she has been working for nearly a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic on plans to provide a safe fair in coordination with the Wisconsin Association of Fairs and the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions.
“I feel like we really are going to be prepared because we’ve been talking about it for a year,” Zirbel said. “It’s not like this snuck up on us.”
In fact, when the Kenosha County Department of Health released large event guidelines earlier this week, Zirbel’s reaction was, “Oh, we got this.”
Safety plans prepared by fair vendors such as Alpine Amusements, the carnival provider, will be incorporated into the overall fair safety program, she said.
The health department has offered to review plans submitted by organizers of events in Kenosha County.
Further, Zirbel said the fair’s usual dates in August provides a significant amount of additional time during which patrons can be vaccinated.
“The Board of Directors feels that by August, that any adult, and now anyone 16 and up, who wants to vaccinated will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated,” Zirbel said. “So. I feel very positive about that.”
Host of events planned
The 100th Anniversary events will include:
The return of the Sunday morning Parade on the Fairgrounds;
The opening of Centennial Plaza (a large seating area for guests).
The addition of Anniversary signs on the grounds with historical facts;
A car show with cars from each of the last 10 decades;
Anniversary apparel and merchandise for sale.
There will also be fair photos and memorabilia on display in The Barrel Room from the past 10 decades.
Grandstand entertainment will include:
A Truck and Tractor Pull with a Combine Demolition Derby on Wednesday and Thursday;
Dirt Track Racing, a Monster Truck Demonstration and fireworks on Friday;
Bumper-to-Bumper Outlaw Sprint series racing on Saturday;
International Demolition Derby on Sunday.
Creekside Stage will feature WIIL rocking the stage on Wednesday night, Cherry Pie on Thursday night, State Line Drive Friday night, Bella Cain on Saturday night and Sunday will feature both the Doo-Wop Daddies and the Class of ’62.
Family entertainment will boast five shows this year: Nick’s Kid Show; The Barnyard Adventure; Circus Shane; Pig & Duck Races; and The Milwaukee Flyers. In addition, a chainsaw carver and the strolling acts of The Real Beal’s One-Man Band and the Robocars will be on the grounds.
Other events
Other events during the week of the fair will include: the AG Olympics; the Children’s Scavenger Hunt; Pedal Tractor Pulls; Beer and Wine competitions; Children’s Parade; Hay Bale Throwing Contest; Large and Small Animal Auctions; the Pie Auction; demonstrations by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department; and the crowning of the 2022 Fairest of the Fair will be on Sunday.
IN PHOTOS: The 2019 Kenosha County Fair
fair5.jpg
sm animal auction
COUNTY FAIR GRAND STEER AUCTION
Fair Grand Champion Market Hog
children's parade 1.jpg
children's parade 2.jpg
groom steer 1.jpg
grooming steer 2.jpg
grooming steer 3.jpg
showing rabbits 1.jpg
showing rabbits 2.jpg
There are also opportunities to enter several 100th Anniversary-themed Open Class competitions. A list of those categories can be found in the 2020 Premium Book on the county fair website, www.kensohacofair.com. In celebration of the 100th Anniversary, the Department Specials prize money has been doubled and a 4th place award has been added.