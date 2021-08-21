Kenosha County Fair Livestock Auction hits $6 per pound for Grand Champion steer

WILMOT -- The 2021 Large Animal Livestock Auction at the Kenosha County Fair started off with an outstanding bid of $6 per pound for the Grand Champion steer, a 1,400 pound crossbred shown by Cade Warren, 16.
It was an exhilarating 60 seconds in the Show & Sale Arena as the price climbed. Scott Miles, owner of Miles Trucking Company, ultimately beat out several bidders for the top steer.
“I’m just so appreciative to the Miles family for their support,” Cade said. “I just couldn’t believe how well the bidding was going. It was a very nice price.”
Scott Miles, who has seven children who have participated in 4-H, said he understands the effort that goes into the project and enjoys supporting the youth. He also purchased the Grand Champion steer in 2019.
“It’s great to see this going again,” Miles said.
The Reserve Champion steer, shown by Brooklyn Schultz, sold for $4 per pound.
David Yaris, another bidder in the auction, has been participating at the auction for decades and said he was hoping to get a steer Saturday. He has purchased steer, swine and even a lamb over the years.
Last year when the fair was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yaris said he was still able to support the youth by buying direct.
“We’ve gotten to know a lot of the fair families over the years,” Yaris said, adding he enjoys helping the youth meet their goals as many put a portion of the proceeds in a college fund.
A few bidders said prior to the sale they planned to spend a little extra this year to make up for the lost year.
In 2019, the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion steers fetched $5.50 and $4 per pound, respectively. The Grand Champion and Reserve Champion pigs sold for $8 and $4 per pound, respectively.
Prior to the start of the auction, Kenosha County Livestock recognized Kenosha County Mutual Insurance and Charles and Janette Lovey for 40 years of support as buyers of livestock; Lakeland Septic Service for 25 years of continued support, and Herda Construction for Outstanding Support.
The small animal auction will be held beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Show & Sale Arena. Full auction results will be released this week.