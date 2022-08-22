Kenosha County Fair livestock show winners named

During the Kenosha County Fair week, which ran from Aug. 17 to Aug. 21, people of all ages showed livestock at the many livestock shows.

Here are the results from a number of the livestock shows from the 2022 fair, as reported by fair officials:

Junior Dept. Beef Cattle



Champion female heifer, by breed: Adam Crane, Hereford; all other breeds, Charlie Tenhagen

Champion Heifer: Charlie Tenhagen

Champion market beef, by breed: Will Herda, Angus; Molly Herda, Hereford; Chase Lois, Shorthorn; Caden Warren, Simmental; Ronan Bade, Crossbred-English; Hailey Harpster, Crossbred; Paige Sullivan, Dairy Beef Crossbred; Caria Luedtke, Dairy Steer; Nicholas Drissel, Any Other Breed; and Hailey Harpster, Maintainer.

Reserve champion market beef, by breed: Lukas Rossi, Angus; Aaron Crane, Hereford; Jacob Lois, Simmental; Griffin Gagliano, Crossbred-English; Jacob Lois, Crossbred; Will Herda, Dairy Beef Crossbred; Ryan Herda, All Other Breed; and Hunter Oberembt, Maintainer.

Grand champion overall was Hailey Harpster, and Grand Champion Reserve was Nicholas Drissel.

Showmanship:

In the junior division, Charlie Tenhagen placed first, Aaron Crane placed second, Caria Luedtke placed third and Lane Weis placed fourth.

In the intermediate division, Eleana Weithaus placed first, Adam Crane placed second, Dylan Oberembt placed third and Mary Gilmore placed fourth.

In the advanced division, Rebecca Springer placed first, Ronan Blade placed second, Ryan Herda placed third and Brenna Gagliano placed fourth.

Jacob Lois was declared the Champion Showman. The top showmen of champion Hereford were Aaron Crane of the junior division and Brenna Gagliano of the senior division.

Dairy Cattle

In the Holstein/Red-White breed, Jayce Glas claimed the title of grand champion. In the Brown Swiss breed, Mary Fillmore claimed the title of grand champion.

In the Junior Champion division, Jayce Glas was declared the grand champion of the Holstein/Red-White breed. Mary Fillmore was declared grand champion of the Brown Swiss breed.

Jayce Glas was awarded Supreme Champion Overall.

In the Club Herd division, the Bristol Strivers took first place, the Brighton Bombers Explorers took second and the Wheatland Willing Workers took third.

Showmanship:

In the beginning division, Mary Fillmore placed first, Nathan Krucok placed second, Jayce Glas placed third and Addison Gijermo. In that same division, Mollie Meyer was declared to have the best fitted dairy animal in the beginning division.

In the junior division, Logan Nutting placed first, Carter Urchota placed second, Mary Gillmore placed third and Tessi Bruette placed fourth. Mary Gillmore was declared to have the best fitted dairy animal in the junior division.

In the intermediate division, Logan Nutting placed first, Cierra Perleburg placed second, Logan Kirchner placed third and Jillian Daniels placed fourth. Logan Kirchner was declared to have the best fitted dairy animal in the intermediate division.

In the senior division, Kole Daniels placed first, Ami Elfering placed second, Carly Lois placed third and Chloe Lois placed fourth. Carly Lois was declared to have the best fitted dairy animal in the senior division.

The champion showman was Aieah Daniels and the alumni showman was Phil Diedrich.

Cat Department

Merit Awards

Best short hair cat was awarded to Lukas Gritten.

Best long hair cat was awarded to Jillian Burdick.

Best kitten was awarded to Lukas Gritten.

Best cat was awarded to Lukas Gritten, and second best cat was awarded to Jillian Burdick.

Junior Dept: Rabbits

Best of breed: Annastasia Schelle, Wooly Jersey; Alayna Bachand, Lionheads; Jillian Burdick, Havana; Jillian Burdick, Holland Lops; Teagan Andrews, Mini Lops; Aiden Billingsley, Mini Rex; Alayna Bachand, Mini Satin; Kyla McCollum, Netherland Dwarfs; Megan Greenhill, Rex; Aidan Billingsley, Rhinelander; Seth Scheel, Thrianta; Owen Niccolai, any other fancy breed; Benjamin Kunkel, Crème d'Argent; Ella Sager, Lops; and Benjamin Kunkel, any other commercial (not crossbred).

Best opposite in each breed: Makayla Ouwerkerk, Lionheads; Jillian Burdick, Havana; Jillian Burdick, Holland Lops; Owen Niccolai, Mini Lops; Owen Niccolai, Mini Rex; Carmela Iveck, Mini Satin; and Owen Niccolai, Thrianta.

Best of show was the Mini Lop owned by Teagan Andrews.

Best of opposite show was the Neatherland Dwarf owned by Kyla McCollum.

Best get of sire and best produce of dam were both awarded to Jillian Burdick.

Showmanship

In the novice division, Kyla McCollum took first place and Ashlynn Booth took second.

In the beginning division, Alayna Bachand took first place, Alexia Ames took second, Rachel Strong took third and Owen Niccolai took fourth.

In the junior division, Jillian Burdick took first place, Teagan Andrews took second, Carly Corelli took third and Ashton Scheele took fourth place.

In the senior division, Megan Greenhill took first place, Jaden Ouwerker took second, Elizabeth Jones took third and Ella Sager took fourth place.

The overall champion showman was Jillian Burdick.

Fishing Merit



David Ellis and Megan Greenhill earned merit awards for their casting contest projects.

Junior Dept. Horses and Ponies

Grand champions of each division include: Ava Eibl, Western Showmanship at Halter; Rebecca Stalter, English Showmanship at Halter; Emily Szpylman, English Pleasure; Julianne Waters, Western Pleasure; and Rebecca Stalter, Western Horsemanship.

Grand champion reserves of each division include: Julianne Waters, Western Showmanship at Halter; Ava Eibl, English Showmanship at Halter; Ava Stich, English Pleasure; Rebecca Stalter, Western Pleasure; and Ava Eibl, Western Horsemanship.