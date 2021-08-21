 Skip to main content
Kenosha County Fair Results from the 2021 Poultry Show
Kenosha County Fair Results from the 2021 Poultry Show

Kenosha County Fair 2021 Poultry Show

Evan Kerkman and Ian Kerkman were awarded several top honor at the Kenosha County Poultry Show.

Kenosha County

Poultry Show

Grand Champion Market – Thomas Kirchner

Reserve Champion Market – Aaron Crane

Champion Turkey – Rebecca Springer

Reserve Champion Turkey – Austin Point

Champion Duck – Alexander Hannah

Reserve Champion Duck – Austin Dawson

Champion Goose – Ashton Scheele

Reserve Champion Goose – Aston Scheele

Champion Large Fowl – Ian Kerkman

Reserve Champion Fowl – Alexander Hannah

Champion Bantam Chicken – Evan Kerkman

Reserve Champion Chicken – Evan Kerkman

Grand Helmeted Guinea Fowl – Sydney Nys

Champion Showman – Ian Kerkman

Premiere Exhibitor – Ian Kerkman

Best of Show—Evan Kerkman

Reserve Best of Show—Ian Kerkman

Kenosha County Fair Sheep Show

Sheep Champions of Breed

Grand Champion Market – Hailey Luedtke

Alpine – Senior, Vanessa LaForge; Junior, Owen Niccolai

Lamancha – Senior, Ivy Whitrock

Nigerian Dwarf – Senior, Jadyn Eisenbraun; Junior, Ashley Elfering

Toggenburg – Senior, Jadyn Eisenbraun; Junior, Amelia Holt

Saanen – Senior Maddie Hehning; Junior, Avery Holt

Sable – Senior, Allie Hull; Junior, Jadyn Eisenbraun

Pet Class Champion – Ashley Elfering

Grand Champion Overall of Junior Show – Ashley Elfering

Reserve Champion Overall of Junior Show – Jadyn Eisenbraun

Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show – Allie Hull

Reserve Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show – Vanessa LaForge

Overall Champion Showman – Ella Sager.

The Kenosha County Fair’s new Centennial Plaza was dedicated Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to all the volunteers, donors and supporters of the fair over the years.
