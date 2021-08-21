Kenosha County Fair Results from the 2021 Poultry Show

Grand Champion Market – Hailey Luedtke
Alpine – Senior, Vanessa LaForge; Junior, Owen Niccolai
Lamancha – Senior, Ivy Whitrock
Nigerian Dwarf – Senior, Jadyn Eisenbraun; Junior, Ashley Elfering
Toggenburg – Senior, Jadyn Eisenbraun; Junior, Amelia Holt
Saanen – Senior Maddie Hehning; Junior, Avery Holt
Sable – Senior, Allie Hull; Junior, Jadyn Eisenbraun
Pet Class Champion – Ashley Elfering
Grand Champion Overall of Junior Show – Ashley Elfering
Reserve Champion Overall of Junior Show – Jadyn Eisenbraun
Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show – Allie Hull
Reserve Supreme Champion of the Dairy Show – Vanessa LaForge
Overall Champion Showman – Ella Sager.
The Kenosha County Fair’s new Centennial Plaza was dedicated Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, to all the volunteers, donors and supporters of the fair over the years.
IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Check out the 2021 Sweet Corn Fest in Somers
2021 Sweet Corn Fest
Lexie Kessel, 8, of Bristol gets a kick out of one of the most popular areas of the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers, feeding the animals.
CHRISTINE A. VERSTRAETE PHOTOS
2021 Sweet Corn Fest
Mom Marie with her children Caleb, 8, and Hannah, 6, of Kenosha have fun shucking the husks off ears of corn at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers.
CHRISTINE A. VERSTRAETE PHOTOS
2021 Sweet Corn Fest
Kids like Wyatt Wojciechowicz and Gavin Rozzoni, 9, both of Kenosha, found plenty to do at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers including climbing the giant tires.
CHRISTINE A. VERSTRAETE PHOTOS
2021 Sweet Corn Fest
Zachary Preuss, 2 ½, of Mt. Pleasant was more than “amoosed” by the artificial cow at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers.
CHRISTINE A. VERSTRAETE PHOTOS
2021 Sweet Corn Fest
Local singer Fallon Schultz came in from her current home in Nashville to entertain the crowds at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers.
CHRISTINE A. VERSTRAETE PHOTOS
2021 Sweet Corn Fest
Three-year-old Adalynn Fude of Silver Lake rode like a champ on her horse led by Kailyn May of Patch 22 from Wadsworth, IL at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers.
CHRISTINE A. VERSTRAETE PHOTOS
2021 Sweet Corn Fest
Some of the assorted crafts and wares from vendors at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers.
CHRISTINE A. VERSTRAETE PHOTOS
2021 Sweet Corn Fest
Lucy Pitts, 10, of Kenosha jumped for joy on the inflatable pumpkin at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers.
CHRISTINE A. VERSTRAETE PHOTOS
2021 Sweet Corn Fest
Abby Rozzoni, 12, enjoys an ear of corn with Audrey Baughan, 12, with Charlie Borger, 10, all of Kenosham, at the Sweet Corn Fest at Jerry Smith Farm in Somers on Saturday.
CHRISTINE A. VERSTRAETE PHOTOS
2021 Sweet Corn Fest
Right: Employee Justin Wagner cooks up a batch of delectable roasted corn at the Sweet Corn Fest at the Jerry Smith Farm in Somers.
CHRIS VERSTRAETE PHOTO
2021 Sweet Corn Festival in Somers
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.