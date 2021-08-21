Kenosha County Fair Schedule for Saturday

Saturday
Hours – 8 a.m. to midnight
Midway Hours – noon to 11 p.m.
Wristband Specials – noon to 5 p.m., $25; noon to 11 p.m., $30
Grandstand Events
Roger Iles Tribute featuring IRA Outlaw Sprint Series, wingless sprints and lighting sprints – gates open at 5 p.m., racing begins at 6:45 p.m.; additional $10 fee for ages 12 and older.
Creekside Stage Mackenzie O’Brien Band – noon
Bella Cain – 8:30 p.m.
The Barrel Room
Amateur Home Brew Competition Results – noon
Carlos and Jess – 2 p.m.
Magneen – 7:30 p.m.
JustUs – 8 p.m.
Open Playlist – 11 p.m.
Contests and Special Events
Large Animal Livestock Auction – 1 p.m. at show and sale arena
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Taser demonstration – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., south of poultry barn
Pie Auction – 7 p.m. at show and sale arena
Family Entertainment
Nick’s Kid Show – noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Family Fun Zone
Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races—Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races – 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m; 6 p.m., west of Jr. Fair buildings
Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson — 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on corner of 6th and Center Street
Discovery Barnyard — open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Barnyard Adventure Show – 12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in Family Fun Zone
Milwaukee Flyers – 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. in Family Fun Zone
Circus Shane – noon, 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., south of antique machinery display.