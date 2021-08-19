 Skip to main content
Kenosha County Fair Schedule: Thursday, Aug. 19
Kenosha County Fair Schedule

Kenosha County Fair Schedule: Thursday, Aug. 19

Thursday

Hours: 8 a.m. to midnight

Midway Hours: 1 to 11 p.m.

Wristband Special: 1 to 10 p.m., $30

GRANDSTAND EVENTS

Antique Tractor Parade: 5 p.m.

Truck and Tractor Pull with Combine Demolition Derby: 6:30 p.m.

CREEKSIDE STAGE

KR Bluegrass Band: 3 p.m.

Cherry Pie: 7:45 p.m.

THE BARREL ROOM

Music by Gus: noon

Keith and Tony: 3:30 p.m.

Amateur Wine Competition Results: 6 p.m.

JustUs: 8:30 p.m.

90s Music: 10:30 p.m.

Contests and Special Events

Centennial Scavenger Hunt – begins 10 a.m., clue must be turned in by 5 p.m.

Pedal Tractor Pull – registration at 10 a.m.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Bear Cat Vehicle and TRT Gear on display – 2 p.m., south of Poultry Barn

Family Entertainment

Nick’s Kid Show—noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Family Fun Zone

Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races—11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.; west of Jr. Fair buildings

Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson—1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on corner of 6th and Center Street

Discovery Barnyard—open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Show – 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Family Fun Zone

Milwaukee Flyers – 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Circus Shane – 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

4-H and Open Class Judging

Junior Fair Poultry show – 8:30 a.m., followed by showmanship

Open Class Foods – 9 a.m.

Junior Fair Beef Show – 10 a.m., followed by Open Class

Open Class Poultry Show – 3 p.m.

Junior and Open Class Goat Show – 3:30 p.m.

The Kenosha County Fair officially kicks off its Centennial Celebration Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, — one year later than planned. But “Sewn in Tradition,” the 2021 fair theme, was already on display Tuesday as 4-H youth began arriving with their animals and other projects.
