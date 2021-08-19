Kenosha County Fair Schedule: Thursday, Aug. 19

Thursday
Hours: 8 a.m. to midnight
Midway Hours: 1 to 11 p.m.
Wristband Special: 1 to 10 p.m., $30
GRANDSTAND EVENTS
Antique Tractor Parade: 5 p.m.
Truck and Tractor Pull with Combine Demolition Derby: 6:30 p.m.
CREEKSIDE STAGE
KR Bluegrass Band: 3 p.m.
Cherry Pie: 7:45 p.m.
THE BARREL ROOM
Music by Gus: noon
Keith and Tony: 3:30 p.m.
Amateur Wine Competition Results: 6 p.m.
JustUs: 8:30 p.m.
90s Music: 10:30 p.m.
Contests and Special Events
Centennial Scavenger Hunt – begins 10 a.m., clue must be turned in by 5 p.m.
Pedal Tractor Pull – registration at 10 a.m.
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Bear Cat Vehicle and TRT Gear on display – 2 p.m., south of Poultry Barn
Family Entertainment
Nick’s Kid Show—noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Family Fun Zone
Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races—11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m.; west of Jr. Fair buildings
Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson—1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on corner of 6th and Center Street
Discovery Barnyard—open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Barnyard Adventure Show – 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. in Family Fun Zone
Milwaukee Flyers – 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
Circus Shane – 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
4-H and Open Class Judging
Junior Fair Poultry show – 8:30 a.m., followed by showmanship
Open Class Foods – 9 a.m.
Junior Fair Beef Show – 10 a.m., followed by Open Class
Open Class Poultry Show – 3 p.m.
Junior and Open Class Goat Show – 3:30 p.m.