 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenosha County Fair Sunday schedule of events
View Comments
alert

Kenosha County Fair Sunday schedule of events

{{featured_button_text}}

SundayHours – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Midway Hours – noon to 7 p.m.

Wristband Special – noon to 7 p.m., $30

Grandstand EventsInternational Demolition Derby – 1 p.m.

Creekside Stage

Doo Wop Daddies – noon

Class of 62 – 3:30 p.m.

The Barrel RoomMusic by Gus – noon

JustUs – 3 p.m.

Open Playlist – 6:30 p.m.

Contests and Special EventsCentennial Parade through fairgrounds – 11 a.m.

Small Animal Auction – 1 p.m. in show and sale arena

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K-9 demonstration – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., south of poultry barn

Fairest of the Fair Crowning – 2:30 p.m. on Creekside Stage

Family EntertainmentNick’s Kid Show – noon and 1:30 p.m. at Family Fun Zone

Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races—11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 4:30 p.m., west of Jr. Fair buildings

Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson – noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on corner of 6th and Center Street.

Discovery Barnyard—open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Barnyard Adventure Show – 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. at Family Fun Zone

Milwaukee Flyers – 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Family Fun Zone

Circus Shane – noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m., south of antique machinery display

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert