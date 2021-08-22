Kenosha County Fair Sunday schedule of events

SundayHours – 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Midway Hours – noon to 7 p.m.
Wristband Special – noon to 7 p.m., $30
Grandstand EventsInternational Demolition Derby – 1 p.m.
Creekside Stage
Doo Wop Daddies – noon
Class of 62 – 3:30 p.m.
The Barrel RoomMusic by Gus – noon
JustUs – 3 p.m.
Open Playlist – 6:30 p.m.
Contests and Special EventsCentennial Parade through fairgrounds – 11 a.m.
Small Animal Auction – 1 p.m. in show and sale arena
Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department K-9 demonstration – 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., south of poultry barn
Fairest of the Fair Crowning – 2:30 p.m. on Creekside Stage
Family EntertainmentNick’s Kid Show – noon and 1:30 p.m. at Family Fun Zone
Pleasure Valley Pig & Duck Races—11 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., and 4:30 p.m., west of Jr. Fair buildings
Chainsaw Carver Dave Watson – noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on corner of 6th and Center Street.
Discovery Barnyard—open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Barnyard Adventure Show – 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. at Family Fun Zone
Milwaukee Flyers – 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. at Family Fun Zone
Circus Shane – noon, 1:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m., south of antique machinery display