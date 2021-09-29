Kenosha County Fairground to offer COVID-19 Virus tests Thursday and Friday

The Wisconsin National Guard will offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing this Thursday and Friday at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Testing hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

No appointments are needed, although advance registration is encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Those who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.

The Kenosha County Fairgrounds are located at 30820 111th St. Enter through the south gate of the main parking lot on Highway W.

This testing opportunity in western Kenosha County is in addition to several that remain available elsewhere in the area.

This includes a free, 7-day-a-week drive-thru that Illinois-based Northshore Clinical Labs began operating recently in the south parking lot at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets, 11211 120th Ave. Testing hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; both rapid and PCR testing is available. This site is scheduled to remain open through Feb. 28, 2022.