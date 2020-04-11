Kenosha County, fire officials answer your COVID-19 questions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

For the third straight week, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is answering the community’s most frequently asked questions about COVID-19.

The Kenosha County Division of Health is accepting questions by email at COVID19@kenoshacounty.org. Many of these asked will be answered each week, in a news release from the Joint Information Center and in a video produced by the Kenosha Police Department.

This week’s video features Brad Wozniak, public health sanitarian with the Kenosha County Division of Health, and Kenosha Fire Department Fire Prevention Bureau Division Chief Guy Santelli.

All of these videos are available on YouTube at http://bit.ly/KCCOVIDplaylist and on the Kenosha County Government Facebook page, at www.facebook.com/kenoshacountygovt.

A written synopsis of the questions and answers follows, beginning with public safety questions fielded by Santelli:

Q: Are there any open-burning bans in Kenosha County?

A: In the City of Kenosha there is no change. You still have to follow the ordinance for recreational burning, and that is located in Chapter 3, Section 19, of the City of Kenosha Ordinances, available on the city website at www.kenosha.org.