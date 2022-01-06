Kenosha County Food Bank announces board changes; Teri Knuese to succeed Amy Greil as president

The Kenosha County Food Bank has announced that Teri Knuese will succeed Amy Greil as its board president. The organization also announced two new members to its board of directors, Chris Blackburn and Maureen Sorensen.

Greil has served as board president since March 2020, while Knuese has held executive roles in sales and marketing and throughout supply chains, including 12 years managing her own business development group.

“Ensuring all families have access to safe and heathy food is core to my values,” Knuese said. “I am honored to step into this new role and help increase our traction and impact in the community.”

New board members

Blackburn, meanwhile, joins the KCFB board from Gordon Food Service and is currently maintenance supervisor at the Kenosha Distribution Center, while Sorensen is currently vice president of operations with RPM International.

The new leadership will be a boost to food bank operations, Greil said.

“The additional operational and leadership expertise within the KCFB board will ensure our success as we scale our food bank operations, optimize supply chain initiatives and initiate our capital campaign in 2022,” she said. “The future is bright for KCFB with this leadership team.”

Serving the community

A not-for profit community resource, the KCFB acts as a bridge between healthy food resources and Kenosha County’s network of hunger-relief organizations.

Food insecurity remains an issue for our area, Greil said in a recent press release.

“One in five children and young adults in Kenosha County may not have access to nutritious meals daily,” she said. “According to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Food Security Project, Kenosha County’s pre-pandemic food insecurity rate was 12% for adults and nearly 19% for children.”

In October, the KCFB reached partnership agreements with two local organizations, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and the Racine County Food Bank.

Under the partnership, KCFB serves as one of the regional redistribution centers for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, expanding its network and bringing additional resources to those in need in Kenosha County.

