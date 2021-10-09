Kenosha County Food Bank announces partnership agreements with two area organizations

The Kenosha County Food Bank has reached partnership agreements with two local organizations, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin and Racine County Food Bank, KCFB organizers announced on Friday.

Under the partnership, KCFB will serve as one of the regional redistribution centers for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, expanding its network and bringing additional resources to those in need in Kenosha County.

“The Kenosha County Food Bank is dedicated to our mission of ending hunger in the state of Wisconsin,” said Patti Habeck, president and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “We are excited to officially launch this partnership to help ensure that the people of Kenosha County have healthy meals on their table.”

KCFB has also entered into an agreement with Racine County Food Bank, which KCFB board member Amy Greil said will enable KCFB to house operations and provide limited staffing to Kenosha organizations while it continue to search for an affordable warehousing location.

“This long-term, organizational collaboration, now formalized, will improve and optimize regional and local supply chains,” Greil said. “These developments take time and relationships to come to form. We appreciate the support from all our partners and donors as this startup nonprofit finds its footing.”