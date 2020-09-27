Kenosha County food pantries list needs

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is periodically publishing a list of needs at local food pantries compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center.
Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:
Shalom Center
4314 39th Ave., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.
Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles
Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes
Salvation Army
3116 75th St., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday
Food products needed this week: Jelly, peanut butter, ramen noodles, tuna
Non-food products needed this week: Soap, shampoo, conditioner, school supplies, diapers, wipes
Sharing Center
25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor; Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535
Food products needed this week: Fresh produce including garden produce, potatoes, milk and salad dressing
Non-food products needed this week: Shampoo, diaper rash cream
Women and Children’s Horizons
2525 63rd St.; To arrange for donations, please call 262-656-3500.
Food products needed this week: None listed
Non-food products needed this week: Cleaning supplies
Grace Welcome Center
2006 60th St., Kenosha; Donations accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday; 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday
Food products needed this week: Jelly, tuna, Tuna and Hamburger Helper, spaghetti sauce, canned veggies, beef stew, chili, soup, boxed side dishes
Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper, toothpaste and toothbrushes, grocery store paper bags, cardboard boxes, disposable or homemade masks, and toilet paper
Vivent Health
1212 57th St., Kenosha; To arrange for donations, please call 262-657-6644
Food products needed this week: None
Non-food products needed this week: Hygiene products
Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry
701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes (St. John’s Catholic Church); Donations accepted 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday; 7-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month
Food products needed this week: None listed
Non-food products needed this week: Personal hygiene and laundry products always welcome
For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
