Kenosha County food pantries list needs

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is periodically publishing a list of needs at local food pantries compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

Shalom Center

4314 39th Ave., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.

Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles

Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes

Salvation Army

3116 75th St., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday

Food products needed this week: Jelly, peanut butter, ramen noodles, tuna