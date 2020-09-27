 Skip to main content
Kenosha County food pantries list needs
Grace Lutheran pic 1

Volunteers at the Grace Welcome Center Food Pantry, (front) Duane Schmidt and (back, from left) David McPhee, Grace Lutheran Church Rev. Jonathan Barker, Rev. Kelsey Peterson Beebe, Joe Falduto and Rev. Kevin Beebe take a break from helping residents in need.

 submitted Photos

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is periodically publishing a list of needs at local food pantries compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

Shalom Center

4314 39th Ave., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m.to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.

Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles

Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes

Salvation Army

3116 75th St., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday

Food products needed this week: Jelly, peanut butter, ramen noodles, tuna

Non-food products needed this week: Soap, shampoo, conditioner, school supplies, diapers, wipes

Sharing Center

25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor; Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535

Food products needed this week: Fresh produce including garden produce, potatoes, milk and salad dressing

Non-food products needed this week: Shampoo, diaper rash cream

Women and Children’s Horizons

2525 63rd St.; To arrange for donations, please call 262-656-3500.

Food products needed this week: None listed

Non-food products needed this week: Cleaning supplies

Grace Welcome Center

2006 60th St., Kenosha; Donations accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday; 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday

Food products needed this week: Jelly, tuna, Tuna and Hamburger Helper, spaghetti sauce, canned veggies, beef stew, chili, soup, boxed side dishes

Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper, toothpaste and toothbrushes, grocery store paper bags, cardboard boxes, disposable or homemade masks, and toilet paper

Vivent Health

1212 57th St., Kenosha; To arrange for donations, please call 262-657-6644

Food products needed this week: None

Non-food products needed this week: Hygiene products

Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry

701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes (St. John’s Catholic Church); Donations accepted 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday; 7-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month

Food products needed this week: None listed

Non-food products needed this week: Personal hygiene and laundry products always welcome

For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

