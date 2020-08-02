Kenosha County food pantries list updated needs

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is regularly publishing a list of needs at local food pantries.

This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization to the list, please contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

Shalom Center

4314 39th Ave., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.

Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles

Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes

Salvation Army

3116 75th St., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30-a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday