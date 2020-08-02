Kenosha County food pantries list updated needs

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is regularly publishing a list of needs at local food pantries.
This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization to the list, please contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.
Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:
Shalom Center
4314 39th Ave., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.
Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles
Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes
Salvation Army
3116 75th St., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30-a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday
Food products needed this week: Tuna, jelly, macaroni and cheese, eggs
Non-food products needed this week: Soap, shampoo, conditioner
Sharing Center
25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor; Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535
Food products needed this week: Fresh produce
Non-food products needed this week: Shampoo, antibacterial wipes
Women and Children’s Horizons
To arrange for donations, please call 262-656-3500.
Food products needed this week: None listed
Non-food products needed this week: None listed
Grace Welcome Center
2006 60th St., Kenosha; Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday; 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday
Food products needed this week: Jelly, canned tuna and canned chicken
Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper
Vivent Health
1212 57th St., Kenosha
To arrange for donations, please call 262-657-6644
Food products needed this week: None
Non-food products needed this week: None listed
Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry
701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes (St. John’s Catholic Church); Donations accepted 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday; 7 to 8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month
Food products needed this week: None listed
Non-food products needed this week: Personal hygiene and laundry products always welcome
For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.
The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.
