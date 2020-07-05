Kenosha County food pantries update their needs

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is publishing a weekly list of needs at local food pantries.

This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization to the list, please contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.

Shalom Center4314 39th Ave., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.

Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles

Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes

Salvation Army

3116 75th St., Kenosha’ Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday

Food products needed this week: Eggs, jelly

Non-food products needed this week: Personal hygiene items, pet food