Kenosha County gathering supports women conservative candidates, kicks off door to door campaign

With the spring election approaching, the Kenosha County Republican Party hosted a gathering Saturday supporting local women conservatives at Mason’s Eatery and Pub in Kenosha.

Volunteers and supporters gathered to show their support and prepared to brave a chilly Wisconsin day as they went door to door, asking for people to vote. The event was also in honor of Women’s History Month, which ends next week.

Maria Lazar, who is running for the District 2 judge of the Wisconsin Court of Appeals, said this round of elections is critical for conservative values in the community.

“This race is such a low voter turnout,” Lazar said. “Each vote matters so much.”

County executive candidate Samantha Kerkman said public safety has been the major issue she’s heard from constituents so far.

“This election is so important,” Kerkman said. “People are energized. They give you their most honest feedback when you get out there.”

Speaking to the group, Amanda Nedweski, running for County District 16 supervisor, thanked her fellow female candidates for their help throughout her run.

“I’m new at this and I’ve learned so much,” she said

County Board District 13 candidate Jenn Bittner expressed her gratitude to the volunteers who have helped knock on doors and work events.

“As far as the candidates running, there’s no way we could get this done without the volunteers,” Bittner said. “They’ve been incredible and selfless to take time out of their busy days.”

Among several other attending conservatives including Erin Decker, chair of the Kenosha County Republican Party and a County Board supervisor, was County Board Supervisor Gabe Nudo, who said he was there to support the candidates.

“They’re all great candidates, I really give them credit for running,” Nudo said.

The spring election will be April 5. Information on where residents can vote can be found at Kenoshacounty.org.

